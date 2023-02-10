ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the nine months ended 30 November 2022

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the nine-month period ended 30 November 2022. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance

Unaudited

30 November

2022 Unaudited

31 August

2022 Unaudited

31 May

2022 Audited

28 February

2022 Pence Pence Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 55.3 57.7 64.2 67.3 Dividends paid to date since class launch (originally as ‘C’ Shares)* 73.9 73.9 70.7 70.7 NAV plus dividends paid to date 129.2 131.6 134.9 138.0

* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.

Dividends paid or declared

On 12 October 2022, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ended 28 February 2023 of 1.75p per share. This dividend was paid on 2 December 2022 to shareholders on the register at 11 November 2022.

Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2022

Portfolio summary

Valuation Venture capital investments £’000 Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX) 10,509 Luxury Promise Limited 10,263 Papier Ltd 5,566 MPB Group Limited 4,668 DeepCrawl Holding Company, Inc. 4,560 Social Value Portal Ltd 4,544 Been There Done That Global Limited 4,526 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 4,004 Second Nature Healthy Habits Ltd 3,979 WS HoldCo, PBC. (t/a WiredScore) 3,629 Other investments 54,377 Total investments 110,625 Cash at bank 46,289 Other net current assets 3,296 Net Assets 160,210

Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.

Investment activity during the three-month period ended 30 November 2022

Investment additions

£’000 Gorillini NV (t/a Gorilla) 1,949 Doctify Limited 1,778 Plu&m Limited (t/a Plum Guide) 88 3,815

Investment disposals









Cost Market

value at 1 September 2022



Disposal

proceeds Gain

against

cost Realised

gain

in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Sealskinz Holdings Limited 3,116 3,116 3,882 766 766 Lupa Foods Limited* 99 128 128 29 - 3,215 3,244 4,010 795 766

*Loan note disposal

Investment activity from 1 December 2022 to the date of this announcement

Investment additions

£’000 Dash Brands Ltd 3,282 Litta App Limited 990 Arctic Shores Limited 459 Commonplace Digital Limited 370 5,101

Investment disposals









Cost Market

value at 1 December 2022



Disposal

proceeds Gain / (loss)

against

cost Realised

Gain / (loss)

in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Firefly Learning Limited 857 873 721 (136) (152) 857 873 721 (136) (152)





Changes to share capital Ordinary

Shares

of 1.6187p each As at 1 September 2022 292,033,361 Shares bought back during the 3 months to 30 November 2022 (2,198,874) Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2022 - As at 30 November 2022 289,834,487

In the period from 1 December 2022 to the date of this announcement, 420,961 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

In addition, 1,204,204 Ordinary Shares were issued under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (“DRIS”) in relation to the dividend paid on 2 December 2022.

Material events

In February 2023, the Company agreed to the sale of portfolio company Aistemos Limited to RELX plc. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2023.

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 September 2022 to 30 November 2022 or in the period from 1 December 2022 to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

