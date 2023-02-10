ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Interim Management Statement

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Interim Management Statement
for the nine months ended 30 November 2022

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the nine-month period ended 30 November 2022. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance

 Unaudited
30 November
2022		Unaudited
31 August
2022		Unaudited
31 May
2022		Audited
28 February
2022
 PencePencePencePence
Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”)55.357.764.267.3
Dividends paid to date since class launch (originally as ‘C’ Shares)*73.973.970.770.7
NAV plus dividends paid to date129.2131.6134.9138.0

* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.

Dividends paid or declared
On 12 October 2022, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ended 28 February 2023 of 1.75p per share. This dividend was paid on 2 December 2022 to shareholders on the register at 11 November 2022.

Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2022

Portfolio summary

 Valuation
Venture capital investments£’000
  
Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX)10,509
Luxury Promise Limited10,263
Papier Ltd5,566
MPB Group Limited4,668
DeepCrawl Holding Company, Inc.4,560
Social Value Portal Ltd4,544
Been There Done That Global Limited4,526
Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years)4,004
Second Nature Healthy Habits Ltd3,979
WS HoldCo, PBC. (t/a WiredScore)3,629
Other investments54,377
Total investments110,625
  
Cash at bank46,289
Other net current assets3,296
  
Net Assets160,210

Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.

Investment activity during the three-month period ended 30 November 2022

Investment additions

 £’000
Gorillini NV (t/a Gorilla)1,949
Doctify Limited1,778
Plu&m Limited (t/a Plum Guide)88
 3,815

Investment disposals

 



Cost		Market
value at 1 September 2022

Disposal
proceeds		Gain
against
cost		Realised
gain
in period
 £’000£’000£’000£’000£’000
Sealskinz Holdings Limited3,1163,1163,882766766
Lupa Foods Limited*9912812829-
 3,2153,2444,010795766

*Loan note disposal

Investment activity from 1 December 2022 to the date of this announcement

Investment additions

 £’000
Dash Brands Ltd3,282
Litta App Limited990
Arctic Shores Limited459
Commonplace Digital Limited370
            5,101

Investment disposals

 



Cost		Market
value at 1 December 2022

Disposal
proceeds		Gain / (loss)
against
cost		Realised
Gain / (loss)
in period
 £’000£’000£’000£’000£’000
Firefly Learning Limited857873721(136)(152)
 857873721(136)(152)


Changes to share capitalOrdinary
Shares
of 1.6187p each
As at 1 September 2022292,033,361
Shares bought back during the 3 months to 30 November 2022(2,198,874)
Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2022-
As at 30 November 2022289,834,487

In the period from 1 December 2022 to the date of this announcement, 420,961 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

In addition, 1,204,204 Ordinary Shares were issued under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (“DRIS”) in relation to the dividend paid on 2 December 2022.

Material events
In February 2023, the Company agreed to the sale of portfolio company Aistemos Limited to RELX plc. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2023.

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 September 2022 to 30 November 2022 or in the period from 1 December 2022 to the date of this announcement.

