ProVen VCT plc: Interim Management Statement

| Source: Proven VCT Plc Proven VCT Plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

ProVen VCT plc
Interim Management Statement
for the nine months ended 30 November 2022

ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the nine-month period ended 30 November 2022. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance

 Unaudited
30 November
2022		Unaudited
31 August
2022		Unaudited
31 May
2022		Audited
28 February
2022
 PencePencePencePence
Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”)66.367.674.576.7
Dividends paid to date*79.0079.0075.2575.25
NAV plus dividends paid to date145.30146.60149.75151.95

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

Dividends paid or declared
On 12 October 2022, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ended 28 February 2023 of 1.75p per share. This dividend was paid on 2 December 2022 to shareholders on the register at 11 November 2022.

Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2022

Portfolio summary

 Valuation
Venture capital investments£’000
  
Luxury Promise Limited9,794
MPB Group Limited6,932
Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years)6,173
Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX)5,392
Monica Vinader Limited5,359
Social Value Portal Ltd4,376
DeepCrawl Holding Company, Inc.4,156
Access Systems, Inc. (t/a Access Pay)4,000
WS HoldCo, PBC. (t/a WiredScore)3,877
Papier Ltd3,144
Other investments56,132
Total investments109,335
  
Cash at bank45,580
Other net current assets3,149
  
Net Assets158,064

Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.

Investment activity during the three-month period ended 30 November 2022

Investment additions

 £’000
Gorillini NV (t/a Gorilla)2,437
Doctify Limited2,222
Plu&m Limited (t/a Plum Guide)88
 4,747

Investment disposals

 



Cost		Market
value at 1 September 2022

Disposal
proceeds		Gain
against
cost		Realised
gain
in period
 £’000£’000£’000£’000£’000
Sealskinz Holdings Limited8348341,040206206
Lupa Foods Limited*10613713731-
 9409711,177237206

*Loan note disposal

Investment activity from 1 December 2022 to the date of this announcement

Investment additions

 £’000
Dash Brands Ltd2,718
Litta App Limited860
Arctic Shores Limited541
Commonplace Digital Limited380
 4,499

Investment disposals

 



Cost		Market
value at 1 December 2022

Disposal
proceeds		Gain / (loss)
against
cost		Realised
Gain / (loss)
in period
 £’000£’000£’000£’000£’000
Firefly Learning Limited1,2021,2391,036(166)(203)
 1,2021,2391,036(166)(203)


Changes to share capitalOrdinary
Shares
of 10p each
As at 1 September 2022239,336,524
Shares bought back during the 3 months to 30 November 2022(819,282)
Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2022-
As at 30 November 2022238,517,242

In the period from 1 December 2022 to the date of this announcement, 98,420 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

In addition, 1,110,056 Ordinary Shares were issued under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (“DRIS”) in relation to the dividend paid on 2 December 2022.

Material events
In February 2023, the Company agreed to the sale of portfolio company Aistemos Limited to RELX plc. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2023.

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 September 2022 to 30 November 2022 or in the period from 1 December 2022 to the date of this announcement.

Further information
Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
-End