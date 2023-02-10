Global Life Science Analytics Market Report to 2030: Rising Relevance of Big Data Analytics to Improve Productivity in Life Science Industry

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science Analytics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Life Science Analytics estimated at US$24.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$66.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.2% CAGR and reach US$40.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR



The Life Science Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.2% and 11.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR.



