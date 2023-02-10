Drone Package Delivery Market Report will Value USD 20,947 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 48 % : GreyViews

Pune India, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Package Delivery Market Size By Product Type (Fixed-Wings, Multirotor, and Hybrid), By Package Size (<2KG, 2-5 KG, and >5 KG), By End-User (Healthcare and Retail & Logistics), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the drone package delivery market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the drone package delivery market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, package type, end-user, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global drone package delivery market are Amazon Inc., Airbus SE, DHL International GmBH (Deutsche Post AG), Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, Flytrex, Matternet Inc., Rakuten Group, Inc. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide drone package delivery market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Drone package delivery is a self-driving, unmanned aerial vehicle that transports medical supplies, food, and other emergency supplies for faster and safer delivery. It is extremely useful in the last-mile and middle-mile delivery processes. Drones are extensively utilized for package delivery in order to avoid traffic jams and deliver packages on schedule. The payload capacity is an important factor in drone package delivery. The increased precision in the package delivery market can be attributed to technical breakthroughs like VTOL, IoT, geospatial mapping, and machine learning. New technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI), is being developed to enable drones to perform a wide range of functions, from launch and navigation to data collecting, analysis, and transmission. Technological improvements are assisting in the safe and autonomous delivery of drone packages, hence raising the adoption rate of drone delivery packages. Most logistics and cargo organisations are increasingly adopting drones to carry items to remote places because these drones have vertical take-off and landing capabilities, as well as the capacity to fly at faster speeds, making them suited for a wide range of package size delivery possibilities. Furthermore, meal delivery and e-commerce companies have boosted their investment, which is driving the market's growth.

Scope of Drone Package Delivery Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Product Type, Packaging Type, End-User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Amazon Inc., Airbus SE, DHL International GmBH (Deutsche Post AG), Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, Flytrex, Matternet Inc., Rakuten Group, Inc. among others

Segmentation Analysis

The hybrid segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is fixed-wings, multirotor, and hybrid. The hybrid segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Within cities, drones are increasingly being used to deliver packages. The segment's growth is being fueled by hybrid drones with vertical landing capabilities and collision avoidance.

The <2KG segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The package size segment is <2KG, 2-5 KG, and >5 KG. The <2KG segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of rising demand for the delivery of lightweight retail goods and packages, the segment is growing.

The retail & logistics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is healthcare and retail & logistics. The retail & logistics segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Major e-commerce companies and local postal authorities are introducing drone delivery services in partnership with local governments to reduce the effort required to transport packages and goods to inaccessible islands, mountainous areas, and cities. For example, in October 2021, Royal Mail conducted testing of autonomous UAV flights between Kirkwall and North Ronaldsay with Windracers Ltd. The trial was part of the Kirkwall Airport's Sustainable Aviation Test Environment (SATE) initiative. The flying test was the third flight test for the corporation in a year.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the drone package delivery include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. Drone flight rules in the United States have been liberalized, clearing the way for the legal use of drones for delivery in the country's public and commercial airspace. Many companies in the United States are seeking to commercialize drone package delivery for food, pharmaceutical, logistics, and retail purposes. Alphabet's Wing is a drone delivery service in collaboration with FedEx (US) and Walgreens (US). It delivers FedEx shipments as well as health and wellness supplies from Walgreens, such as over-the-counter medications. Wing's drones carry packages weighing between two and three pounds directly to consumers' doorsteps, leveraging Wing's abilities to improve speed and minimize costs.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's drone package delivery market size was valued at USD 68.25 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1588.13 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 48.2% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing private investment in drones increased e-commerce sales, and post-pandemic desire for contactless delivery are some of the drivers driving market expansion in the region.

China

China’s drone package delivery market size was valued at USD 70.9 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1667.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 48.4% from 2023 to 2030.. Due to expanded drone delivery operations by major e-commerce companies such as JD.com and Alibaba Group, China is the largest market for delivery drones. The Chinese government, through the People's Republic of China's State Post Bureau, established a new Specification for Express Delivery Service by Unmanned Aircraft (Standard), which went into force in January 2021. EHang, JD.com, and ZTO Express created the Standard to improve last-mile delivery service and support the growth of intelligent aerial logistics in the urban air mobility (UAM) business.

India

India's drone package delivery market size was valued at USD 54.6 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1277.38 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 48.3% from 2023 to 2030. The Indian government aims to create drone lanes to increase cargo transportation services. Companies have been vigorously creating plans for the drone delivery services industry with the help of such modifications in drone rules in several nations throughout the region.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the drone package delivery market is mainly driven by the rising e-commerce.

