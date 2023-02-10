Sequana Medical announces results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

PRESS RELEASE

10 F ebruary 2023, 18:00 CET





Ghent, Belgium – 10 February 2023 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, today announces that all proposed resolutions submitted to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders were approved at the meeting held today at 09:00 am CET.

The items on the agenda of the meeting included (amongst other things) the approval of the appointment of Douglas Kohrs and Alexandra Taylor Clyde as independent non-executive directors, the approval of certain amendments to the Company's remuneration policy, and the issuance of "Kreos Subscription Rights" (in the form of subscription rights).

The minutes of the shareholders' meeting can be accessed on the Company’s website.

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical

Lies Vanneste

Director Investor Relations

E: IR@sequanamedical.com

T: +32 (0)498 05 35 79

Optimum Strategic Communications

Nick Bastin, Jonathan Edwards, Vici Rabbetts

E: Sequana@optimumcomms.com

T: +44 (0) 208 078 4357

