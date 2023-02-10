BUREAU VERITAS : Number of shares and voting rights as of 31 January 2023

Neuilly-sur-Seine, FRANCE

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – February 10, 2023

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated
by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the
French financial markets authority AMF

DateNumber of shares(1)Number of voting rights
31/01/2023452,501,915Theoretical number of voting rights: 622,217,368

Number of exercisable voting rights: 622,112,609

 

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2023.
                

