Library District and Vegas Golden Knights Unveil New Library Card Inspired by “The Golden Age” Metallic Jerseys

Las Vegas, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired by the Vegas Golden Knights’ “The Golden Age” campaign, the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District has unveiled its newest co-branded library card, evocative of the team’s unique sparkly metallic gold jerseys. The card features the team’s Vegas Born tagline and helmet logo set in gold foil on a glittering gold background. The new card is FREE and available exclusively at all 25 Las Vegas-Clark County Library branches.

To celebrate the launch of the new card, the public is invited to enter for a chance to win an exclusive VGK T-shirt or game tickets. To be eligible to enter, all you need is your FREE library card number entered on the form at TheLibraryDistrict.org/GetCardedGiveaway.

“We are extremely grateful to the Vegas Golden Knights organization for lending the power of their brand to support reading and digital literacy in our libraries,” said Kelvin Watson, executive director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. “The VGK library card is by far our most popular design, with more the 109,000 of these cards in circulation. Our new VGK card features unique special effects that reflect the enthusiasm and excitement that fans feel for our hometown hockey heroes and for the library.”

“We are overwhelmed by the popularity of the Vegas Born library card and we are thrilled to introduce a fresh new design that will elevate the enthusiasm even further,” said Eric Tosi, Vegas Golden Knights chief marketing officer. “We are proud to partner with the Library District on this program and will continue to seek out innovative ways to promote literacy in our community, and spotlight the incredible educational resources available in the 25 libraries throughout Clark County,”

How Can I Get a New FREE Vegas Golden Knights Library Card?

All Clark County residents are eligible to get a new Vegas Golden Knights library card by visiting one of the 25 Las Vegas-Clark County Library branches. Visit our website thelibrarydistrict.org to find a branch near you. You can also get a new card by visiting the Library District tent on Feb. 16 at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

But Wait, There’s More! Enter for a Chance to Win a Limited-Edition T-Shirt & Game Tickets!

To celebrate the new card, the Library District is offering all library cardholders the opportunity to enter to win a pair of game tickets OR a limited edition “#GetCarded with the Vegas Golden Knights” T-shirt featuring the helmet logo printed in gold foil on a black shirt. Cardholders can enter the prize giveaway at TheLibraryDistrict.org/GetCardedGiveaway. Entries must be received by midnight March 9, 2023. Winners will be selected in a random drawing and notified by email.

And Don’t Forget to Grab a FREE Collectible Player Bookmark!

The 2022-23 season series continues with February’s Featured Player #61 Right Wing Mark Stone. Set against the team’s distinctive gold, steel grey and black signature color palette, each bookmark shows that month’s featured player on the front, and on the back, their Player’s Picks – their favorite items to check out at the library, including books, movies, music, and more. Visit the Vegas Golden Knights Collectible Player Bookmarks page on the Library District’s website to learn more and see fun photos of the VGK mascot Chance and his adventures in the libraries.

One new bookmark will be released monthly during the NHL season, and bookmarks are available while supplies last. VGK bookmarks are always FREE and available at all 25 Las Vegas-Clark County Library District branches, as well as in The Arsenal retail store at City National Arena.

Now in its fourth year, the Library District/Vegas Golden Knights partnership promotes literacy and spotlights the educational, uplifting, and entertaining resources available in libraries throughout Clark County. The new VGK library card is the second co-branded library card created through the partnership. The new co-branded T-shirts are an exclusive first-time offer!

About Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

The award-winning Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is an independent taxing entity that serves a diverse community across 8,000 square miles. Through its 25 branches and website, the Library District offers a collection of 3.2 million items consisting of books, movies, music (including streaming and downloadable), online resources, as well as free programs for all ages. The Library District is a vibrant and vital member of the community offering limitless learning; business and career advancement; government and social services support; and best of all, a place where customers find a sense of culture and community. For more information, and to support Library District programs, please visit TheLibraryDistrict.org.

About the Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and celebrated their fifth season in 2021-22. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com. Fans can follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

