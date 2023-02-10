Plan a Family-Friendly Spring Break to The Palm Beaches With Nonstop Flights from 32 Cities

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This spring break season, gather the family for a trip to Florida’s Cultural Capital® and America’s First Resort Destination®, The Palm Beaches, where over 200 arts and cultural attractions await alongside 47 miles of beaches. Home to museums, performing arts centers, public gardens, marine wildlife centers, historical sites, and more, The Palm Beaches offer a wide variety of enriching arts and cultural activities for any age or travel budget.

With direct flights from 32 cities, such as New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Denver and Chicago, getting the family to The Palm Beaches has never been easier. Below, find a selection of family-friendly activities happening this February and March. For more information about these events, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

Boca Raton Museum of Art (Boca Raton): With a direct link from downtown West Palm Beach to downtown Boca Raton via the Brightline intercity train, the Boca Raton Museum of Art offers a wide range of cultural events that help inspire, engage and educate. ART Tales : The Museum will host ART Tales, an engaging literacy and visual arts program for children ages 4-8 years old with their caregiver at the museum, on March 8. The Boca Raton Public Library will join in on the fun by reading stories followed by a gallery and art activity. More information available here. Saturday Morning ART : The Museum will host Saturday Morning ART on March 11. This fun program, where creativity reigns, is offered once a month to families/intergenerational groups for ages 5 and up. Each workshop is based on an artwork at the Museum. More information available here.

(West Palm Beach): With its open-air amphitheater and backyard Science Trail, featuring live science shows, trivia sessions, and concerts, the Cox Science Center and Aquarium provides a perfect opportunity to learn. The Cox Science Center is home to one of Travel Magazine’s "Top Thirteen Miniature Golf Courses in the Nation", an 18-hole miniature golf Conservation Course developed as a green space to provide recreational and environmental benefits to visitors while educating people about Florida’s native habitats. Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum (Jupiter): Operated by the nonprofit Loxahatchee River Historical Society, the waterfront lighthouse and grounds exhibits feature over 5,000 years of regional history. Visit the Lighthouse & Museum for family-fun adventures, specialized guided tours, twilight yoga, sunset and moonrise tours and other engaging experiences. More information available here. Lighthouse Explorer’s Club : For a family-fun adventure, join the Lighthouse & Museum on the second Saturday of each month for the Lighthouse Explorer’s Club. Explorers of all ages will discover a unique hands-on activity and piece of fascinating history with a different monthly theme. More information available here. Lighthouse Moonrise Tour : Climb the Lighthouse and catch the full moon rising above the Atlantic Ocean. More information available here. Lighthouse Sunset Tour : Climb 105 steps and take in the spectacular sunset views atop the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse! Learn a bit of history along the way. Attendees receive a special gift from Tommy Bahama Restaurant. More information available here. Guided Tours : Free with paid admission, visitors can join a themed guided tour Tuesday through Friday. More information available here. Twilight Yoga at the Light : Experience the serenity of Yoga with Mary Veal on the Lighthouse Deck at sunset every Monday. Stay fit and calm the mind in this all-levels class where beginners are welcomed! More information available here.

(Juno Beach): The nonprofit sea turtle research, rehabilitation and educational institution Loggerhead Marinelife Center will host its 18th Annual on March 18. Over 10,000 guests are expected at the free event, which focuses on promoting ocean conservation through interactive educational exhibits and marine life, as well as music, art, shopping, games and other family-friendly activities. More information available here. Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach): The Norton offers an array of programs that encourage children and adults to learn about art together through hands-on workshops, tours and special events. Family Studio : Learn a variety of printmaking techniques in the galleries. In the studio, create a one-of-a-kind print. Children ages 5-12, and their accompanying grown-ups, participate in a gallery experience, followed by a related art workshop. More information available here.

(West Palm Beach): The Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society is home to more than 500 animals on 23 shaded tropical acres, including endangered Malayan tigers, Mexican spider monkeys, jaguars and more. Add one of the featured animal experiences, ranging from tiger, flamingo, otter, Aldabra tortoise and sloth experiences, to get closer to wildlife. More information available here. Sandoway Discovery Center (Delray Beach): Sandoway Discovery Center is South Florida’s premier coastal ecosystems and marine life center - inspiring visitors through experiential education and conservation. Visitors of all ages can get an up-close view of some of Florida’s native and invasive reptile species. Meet sharks and other fish at the coral reef pool, explore Southeast Florida’s largest private shell collection and partake in special events, such as beach clean-ups. The observation deck, shell collection and native plant and butterfly garden also allow families to learn about the unique coastal environment. The nature center’s activities include daily shark and stingray feedings plus twice a week alligator feedings. More information available here.

About the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring professional artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, complimentary tips, and enhanced access to local events, talent, and venues.