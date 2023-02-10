LexaGene Holdings Announces Results of February 8, 2023 Annual General Meeting

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (“LexaGene” or the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab™ System for automated multiplex PCR testing, announces the results of its annual general meeting held on February 8, 2023 (the “AGM”).



The Company is pleased to report that, at its AGM, the shareholders voted to re-elect Dr. John (Jack) Regan, Tom Slezak, Dr. Janes Sykes, Joseph Caruso, and Stephen Mastrocola, as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

In addition, the shareholders ratified and approved the re-appointment of RSM US LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s auditor for the ensuing year.

The shareholders also ratified and approved certain amendments to the Company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan (the “Plan”). The Plan was amended in order to comply with recent amendments made to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) policy governing security-based compensation. As amended, the Plan now provides that, among other things:

any adjustment to stock options or restricted share units (“ RSUs ”) granted under the Plan (except in relation to a consolidation or share split) shall be subject to the prior acceptance of the TSXV;

Investor Relations Service Providers may not receive any security-based compensation other than stock options; and

stock options may include a “cashless exercise” or “net exercise” provision.



Disinterested shareholders also approved two ordinary resolutions to:

increase the fixed maximum number of common shares reserved for issuance on conversion of RSUs by an additional 1,445,946 common shares, so that the total number of RSUs issuable under the Plan will not exceed 9,800,016; and

increase the fixed maximum number of common shares reserved for issuance on exercise of stock options by an additional 1,445,946 common shares, so that the total number of stock options issuable under the Plan will not exceed 9,800,016.

The Company has 3,471,950 stock options and 2,057,502 RSUs currently outstanding under the Amended and Restated Plan; 1,445,946 common shares remain available for future option grants and 1,445,946 common shares remain available for future RSU grants.

A copy of the Plan was attached to the Management Information Circular furnished to shareholders in advance of the AGM, a copy of which was filed on SEDAR (at www.sedar.com) and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (as a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A) on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) on December 30, 2022.

Finally, shareholders also approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Named Executive Officers as disclosed in the Company’s Management Information Circular.

For more information on these matters please refer to the Company’s AGM Management Information Circular which is available on SEDAR.

Following the AGM the Board of Directors (the “Board”) met and confirmed the appointment of the following Company executive officers:

Dr. Jack Regan

Jeffrey Mitchell

Steven Armstrong President and Chief Executive Officer;

Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer; and

Chief Operating Officer

The Board would like to thank the shareholders for their ongoing support.

For more information about LexaGene and the MiQLab System, please visit www.lexagene.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab System for fast and easy detection of biological contaminants, pathogens and other molecular markers. The System is designed for on-site usage and uses real-time PCR chemistry. Our customers include biopharmaceutical companies and veterinary hospitals. The MiQLab System delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection.

