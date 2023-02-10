Architectural Window Films Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 4.59 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 4.6% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Architectural Window Films Market Size Was Valued At USD 3.22 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 3.34 Billion In 2022 To USD 4.59 Billion In 2030, Exhibiting a CAGR Of 4.6% During The Forecast Period. COVID-19 has always been a terrible pandemic. Because of this, the demand for these movies is lower than expected in all areas compared to what it was before the pandemic. From 2019 to 2020, the global market for architectural window film will go down by -12.0%, according to research.

Architectural window film is a thin, laminated film that can be put on the outside or inside of a window. These backings are made of polyester, plastics, ceramics, plastics, and other materials that let light bond but don't let as much light through as possible. It is usually stuck to the windscreen of houses, boats, offices, cars, hospitals, aeroplanes, and other places. The market will be driven by the growing demand for home systems that use less energy. Architectural window films use energy to reduce the cost of building maintenance and make it easy to cool down a building. Also, if these movies meet the minimum requirements for an Energy Publisher, they meet the Green Publisher goal. So it makes them buy more, which leads to more homes being built.

Recent Developments:

February 2022 – XPEL, Inc. expands VISIONTM architectural window film product portfolio and commercial support services. New films and services such as energy modeling simulations are intended to help commercial buildings reduce their overall carbon footprint by lowering peak energy consumption and increasing HVAC efficiency. XPEL is focused on introducing these new products and services to deliver maximum benefits and results to key customer groups.

January 2020 – Eastman Chemical Company expands a new coating and laminating line in Dresden, Germany. This investment will support strong growth in Eastman's high-performance branded window film and paint protection products. The additional capacity gives the company the versatility to meet continued growth in Europe and around the world for paint protection films and to meet growing customer demand for expensive architectural and automotive window films.

Segment Overview

Product Type Insights

There are UV protection films, decorative films, safety and security films, privacy films, and other types of products on the global market. In 2021, the largest share of the architectural window film market came from solar control film. This is because people use more sunscreen in their homes. It is a popular choice in residential areas because it saves energy, protects furniture from fading, reduces glare, blocks heat, and reduces hot spots. Also, the market for solar control film will grow faster than expected because the world's population is growing, the housing market is growing, and there are more new innovations in film.

Application Insights

The market is split into residential and commercial based on where it is used. It is expected that the residential segment will continue to lead and grow the fastest. This sector is growing because the global housing market is growing, the world's population is growing, and cities are growing quickly in both developing and developed countries. Because of this, residential buildings use more architectural window films.

Regional Outlook:

The size of the Asia-Pacific market in 2021 was $1.47 billion. Growth in the region is aided by the fact that the construction industries in China, Japan and India are all growing rapidly. This has led more people to purchase architectural window film. Window films can, among other things, protect against harmful UV rays, prevent furniture from fading and reduce the temperature inside a building. These things increase the demand for various infrastructure projects. Hence, this will help fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific market in the coming years.

The business sector in Europe is growing rapidly because small businesses are growing, infrastructure is improving and government offices are being updated. So these things will make more people in this area buy your products. Rapid growth in the North American housing market will lead to lucrative opportunities. This growth is related to population growth, the pace of urban growth, and growing demand for green and smart buildings.

As Latin America, the Middle East and Africa become more industrialized, more building projects will use architectural window films. These locations have increased demand for safety and security window films as they protect against chemicals and adverse weather conditions.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 4.59 Billion By Product Type Sun Control Film, Decorative Film, Safety & Security Film, Privacy Film, Others By Application Residential, Commercial, Others By Companies SAINT-GOBAIN (France), 3M Company (U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), LINTEC Corporation (Japan), Toray Plastics (America) Inc. (U.S.), Madico, Inc. (U.S.), Reflectiv (France), Garware Suncontrol (India), Dexerials Corporation (Japan), Armolan Window Films USA (U.S.) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

When smart films that can be turned on and off are used more, growth opportunities will open up.

The architectural window film market will grow as more and more smart films that can be turned on and off are used. Large windows are used in modern architecture to lighten the load on building foundations. But these taller buildings and towers get more radiation from the sun, ultraviolet light, and other sources. Switchable smart films are becoming more important in the construction industry because they save energy, block heat, reduce glare, and look good. Customers can also use Convertible Smart Film to turn regular glass into smart glass by putting the film on top of it. You can also use these films to quickly add privacy to existing glass panes, acrylic screens, partitions, plexiglass, or other clear surfaces. So, good growth opportunities will come from the growing demand for smart films that can be turned on and off.

Driving Factors:

As more people want homes that use less energy, the market is likely to grow.

As more people want home systems that use less energy, the market is likely to grow. Window films for buildings help them use less energy and meet standards for energy efficiency. This helps the building stay cool and saves money on maintenance. You don't even need an air conditioner to keep your house cool. Green building systems that use less energy are becoming more popular. The government is also trying to encourage green building, which will help the market grow. The World Green Building Council says that green buildings help the environment by saving water, energy, and natural resources, making their own energy, and increasing biodiversity. As industrialization and urbanisation move forward in developing countries like China and India, more ideas for green buildings are coming out, and the construction industry is growing quickly. This means that there will be a demand for the product.

Restraining Factors:

The market will grow more slowly because architectural window film is so expensive.

Due to the high cost of architectural window films, the market is likely to grow less quickly over the next few years. These films are cheaper than smart glass, but how much they cost depends on their materials, technical and electrical costs, how flexible they are, how well they stand up to the elements, and how much it costs to install them. Also, a lot of people don't use these films because they don't know about the long-term benefits, like saving energy and making the environment better. So, it is thought that these things will slow the growth of the market over the next few years.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

SAINT-GOBAIN (France), 3M Company (U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), LINTEC Corporation (Japan), Toray Plastics (America) Inc. (U.S.), Madico, Inc. (U.S.), Reflectiv (France), Garware Suncontrol (India), Dexerials Corporation (Japan), Armolan Window Films USA (U.S.), and others.

By Product Type

Sun Control Film

Decorative Film

Safety & Security Film

Privacy Film

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

