Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 10.62 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 4.5% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Size Was Valued At USD 7.53 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 7.80 Billion In 2022 To USD 10.62 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting a CAGR Of 4.5% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never been seen before. When compared to levels before the pandemic, demand for hepatitis B vaccine is lower than expected in all areas. According to our study, the global market for hepatitis B vaccine will be 11.0% smaller in 2020 than it is in 2019.

The most common cause of cirrhosis, chronic hepatitis, and hepatocellular carcinoma is the Hepatitis B virus (HBV). It is a serious threat to the health of people all over the world. Hepatitis B has become much more common because infected mothers pass it on to their babies at birth or because babies come in contact with infected people's bodily fluids, like blood or saliva.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Hepatitis B Vaccine Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2023 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

December 2021 - Sinovac invested $155 million in the company's research and development programs, up from $48.8 million in 2020 and $24.3 million year-over-year in 2019. This strategy will help secure the company's future. growth.

- Sinovac invested $155 million in the company's research and development programs, up from $48.8 million in 2020 and $24.3 million year-over-year in 2019. This strategy will help secure the company's future. growth. August 2021 - Sanofi announced the acquisition of Translate Bio Inc. to accelerate the adaptability of mRNA technology for the research and development of new vaccines. This strategic acquisition advances the company's R&D facilities and improves the productivity of products in the pipeline.

Segment Overview

Type Insights

There are many good things about combination vaccines that can help the market grow.

By type, the market is split into two segments: single antigen and combination. In 2021, combinations made up the largest part of the market. People thought it was better than a single vaccine because it could prevent more than five diseases, such as hepatitis B, for less money and with a high immune response. Also, these vaccines protect against disease faster than single antigens because they only need one or two doses. People like them even more because of this.

Distribution Channel Insights

In 2021, hospitals and retail pharmacies made up the largest part of the market. The highest share is because many products were sold because babies got their first shot before they were sent home. Also, hospitals' large stocks of vaccines are likely to lead to more people getting vaccinated, which will increase the segment's share even more.

During the time frame of the forecast, the segment of government suppliers is expected to grow at a high CAGR.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, the North American market was worth $2.6 billion, and it is expected to remain the largest market in the world over the next five years. Hepatitis B is becoming more common, and national health organisations have taken steps to prevent it, screen for it, and cut down on deaths caused by it. North America, which has the biggest market share in the world, has been most affected by this. The North American market is also growing as more companies merge and as new combination vaccines are approved. This vaccine is used a lot in all parts of the world.

Sanofi Pasteur and Merck & Co., Inc. are working together to bring Vaxelis to the US in June 2021. It was the first hexavalent combination vaccine to protect children and babies from diseases like diphtheria, tetanus, polio, Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), and hepatitis B.

In terms of sales and market share, Europe is the second most important area. The European market has a big share because the European government has set up several regional action plans to protect more newborns from getting hepatitis B. For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that by December 2019, 50 out of 53 European countries should routinely give the hepatitis B vaccine to all infants between the ages of 1 and 12 years old, and 23 countries should vaccinate all newborns against hepatitis B. He said that he would give hepatitis shots.

The Asia-Pacific market for hepatitis B vaccines is growing because there are more people with hepatitis B. At the same time, the companies that make the vaccine are working together to raise money and make a new hepatitis B vaccine, which is expected to help the region grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years. In April 2022, for example, the Japanese pharmaceutical company Shionogi & Co., Ltd., which focuses on research, worked with NEC Corporation to find out more about hepatitis B and make a new vaccine. The goal of the collaboration is to find a cure for hepatitis B and meet all of the disease's medical needs.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248514/?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 10.62 Billion By Type Single Antigen, Combination, Others By Distribution Channel Hospitals, Government Suppliers, Others By Companies GSK plc (U.K.), DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (U.S.), VBI Vaccines Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Beijing Minhai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd. (China), Amy Vaccine Co., Ltd. (China), Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products (China) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

In the past, bacteria or yeast cells were used to make recombinant vaccines. Put a bit of DNA from a virus or bacterium into a cell that makes things.

Using recombinant DNA technology in vaccines has the benefit of getting the best immune response against hepatitis B. Vaccines made from yeast proteins that have been recombined are cheaper and safer. On the other hand, single antigens that have been used for a long time only work against all known HBV subtypes, and adults are less protected by them.

Driving Factors:

Major market players are investing heavily in research and development to help the market grow.

More and more new drug mechanisms are being used to create vaccines, which is driving more and more new products to market. This gives companies with strong research and development (R&D) skills more opportunities to invest heavily in creating new products. Therefore, investments by major players in research and development to test and manufacture new hepatitis B vaccines across the globe are expected to continue driving the market growth.

Restraining Factors:

Strict rules for vaccine approval will slow down the market growth.

Under FDA regulations, vaccines undergo several rigorous tests in laboratories to ensure that they are pure, safe, effective, and potent. In addition, products that have been approved for marketing must undergo more research and evaluation.

For example, manufacturers are required to submit a Biologic License Application (BLA) after phase 3 clinical trial criteria are met. This includes sending thousands of pages of preclinical and clinical data with details on how the drug is made in the facility.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

GSK plc (U.K.), DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (U.S.), VBI Vaccines Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Beijing Minhai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd. (China), Amy Vaccine Co., Ltd. (China), Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products (China), and others.

By Type

Single Antigen

Combination

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Government Suppliers

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Oilfield Chemicals Market - The Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Was Valued At USD 16.95 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 18 Billion In 2022 To USD 29.27 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 7.2% During The Forecast Period.

- The Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Was Valued At USD 16.95 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 18 Billion In 2022 To USD 29.27 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 7.2% During The Forecast Period. Fuel Additives Market - The Global Fuel Additives Market Size Was USD 8.14 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 8.62 Billion In 2022 To USD 12.87 Billion In 2030 at a CAGR Of 5.9% During The 2022-2029 Period.

- The Global Fuel Additives Market Size Was USD 8.14 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 8.62 Billion In 2022 To USD 12.87 Billion In 2030 at a CAGR Of 5.9% During The 2022-2029 Period. Cryogenic Pump Market - The Global Cryogenic Pump Market Size Was USD 3.41 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 3.62 Billion In 2022 To USD 6.64 Billion In 2030, at a CAGR of 9.06% During The Forecast Period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com