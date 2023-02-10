Calgary SEO Consultant Extends Reach Across Canada

Sheridan, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheridan, Wyoming -

Sky High Media, a Calgary, AB based SEO consulting service, is pleased to announce that their services are now available across Canada including Vancouver and Toronto. The agency offers knowledge and experience gained over decades to companies looking to expand their online reach through search engine optimization, and it is now possible for clients in Toronto, Vancouver and the rest of Canada to make use of what Sky-High Media has to offer. Through comprehensive hour-long video calls, the SEO consulting agency provides each client with a comprehensive analysis of their website and offers some practical suggestions for optimization. Visit their website at https://skyhighmedia.com to find out more about what they have to offer.



"In today's digital age, the internet has become a crucial aspect of our lives," says Sky High Media's founder, Stephen Iervella, in an article that explores SEO's role in the digital world. “It has become the primary source of information, communication and business. As a result, businesses of all sizes and niches have embraced the internet to reach their target audience, expand their customer base, and increase their revenue. This has led to a significant increase in websites and online content, making it increasingly challenging for people to discover and access the information they need. In this context, SEO, or search engine optimization, comes into play. Our clients are constantly seeking ways to enhance their marketing strategies and today, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our consultation service. This service offers expert guidance on how to effectively incorporate our powerful SEO tactics into their existing marketing efforts, empowering their teams to drive even greater success."



Search engines, such as Google and Bing, use bots to gather information on all kinds of content across the internet. The bots, known as crawlers, start with a known web page and follow internal and external links to pages both within and outside the site to collect information and ‘understand’ what each page is meant to be about and how it relates to other pages in the search engine’s database. The search engine then uses complex algorithms to determine which results best match each user’s query. In order to make it so search engines deem a particular page a good match for certain queries, it is necessary to look into search engine optimization.



Search Engine Optimisation refers to a set of practices that, if properly applied, can greatly enhance the visibility and ranking of websites in organic search results. Organic results, results that are determined to be the most relevant to the user’s search query, are based on ranking algorithms used by the search engine and cannot be influenced by payment. This means it is only possible to get a website to the top of a search engine’s search results through search engine optimization. A website that appears not only on the first page but at the very top of relevant keyword searches is more likely to receive more traffic, and the business behind that website will see a marked improvement in its conversion rate. Read more at https://medium.com/@skyhighmedia.



SEO also affects the quality of the traffic a page receives. If a site is visited mainly by people who believe that it has whatever service or product they want, they are more likely to become buyers. As such, SEO helps ensure that a website appears in front of users that are interested in what the website offers. Boosting both the quantity and quality of visitors to a website can essentially revolutionize a business.



Sky High Media says, “When a user types or speaks a query into the search box, the search engine uses complex algorithms to determine the most accurate and useful list of results for that query. These organic results can include web pages, news articles, images, videos, local business listings and other niche types of content. Many factors influence the search engine’s algorithms, and these factors are constantly evolving to keep pace with changing user behaviour and advances in machine learning. SEOs use their understanding of these ranking factors to develop and implement search marketing strategies that balance on-page, off-page, and technical best practices. The goal is to prioritize user experience, employ non-manipulative ranking tactics and evolve along with search engines and users’ changing behaviours.”



Interested parties may learn more about search engine optimisation and online marketing along with some of the services that Sky High Media offers on the company’s YouTube channel. It can be found at https://www.youtube.com/@skyhighmediamarketing.

