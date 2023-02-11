ApartmentLove Announces Issuance of Shares for Settlement of Payables

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) ("ApartmentLove" or the "Company"), a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30-countries around the world, announces today that the Company has agreed with two of its service providers (the "Service Providers"), to settle an aggregate of $93,949.95 in invoices through the issuance of an aggregate of 626,333 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") to the Service Providers, at a deemed price of $0.15 per Common Share (the "Settlement").

The Common Shares issued will be subject to a minimum hold period of 4 months and 1 day.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) is a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30-countries around the world. Promoting more than 300,000 daily active homes, apartments, and vacation properties on its network of websites, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing "PropTech" in today's complex and dynamic market environments. Seeking to consolidate the deeply fragmented internet listing industry, ApartmentLove is well-capitalized and acquiring complementing businesses that have many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and custom technologies that both accelerate and destress the renting experience. ApartmentLove has offices in Calgary, AB, Toronto, ON, and Buffalo, NY.

