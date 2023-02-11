Text-to-Speech Market [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Region Development, Key Players, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Shares, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Presented.

Pune, Feb. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Text-to-Speech market size is projected to reach US$ 5790.1 million by 2028, from US$ 2543.1 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2022-2028.

Global Text-to-Speech Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application.

Types: -

English

French

German

Italian

Korean

Others

Applications: -

Automotive and transportation

Healthcare

Consumer electronics

Finance

Education

Retail

Enterprise

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Nuance Communication

Microsoft

Sensory

Amazon

Neospeech

Lumenvox

Acapel

Cereproc

ReadSpeaker

Speech Enabled Software Technologies

Ispeech

Textspeak

Nextup Technologies

TOC of Text-to-Speech Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Text-to-Speech Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 English

1.2.3 French

1.2.4 German

1.2.5 Italian

1.2.6 Korean

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Text-to-Speech Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive and transportation

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Consumer electronics

1.3.5 Finance

1.3.6 Education

1.3.7 Retail

1.3.8 Enterprise

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Text-to-Speech Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Text-to-Speech Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Text-to-Speech Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Text-to-Speech Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Text-to-Speech Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Text-to-Speech Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Text-to-Speech Industry Trends

2.3.2 Text-to-Speech Market Drivers

2.3.3 Text-to-Speech Market Challenges

2.3.4 Text-to-Speech Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Text-to-Speech Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Text-to-Speech Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Text-to-Speech Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Text-to-Speech Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Text-to-Speech Revenue

3.4 Global Text-to-Speech Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Text-to-Speech Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Text-to-Speech Revenue in 2021

3.5 Text-to-Speech Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Text-to-Speech Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Text-to-Speech Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Text-to-Speech Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Text-to-Speech Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Text-to-Speech Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Text-to-Speech Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Text-to-Speech Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Text-to-Speech Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

