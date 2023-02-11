Electronic Security Market [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Region Development, Key Players, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Shares, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Presented.

Pune, Feb. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Security Market

The electronic security market is majorly driven by highly publicized incidents of security lapse.

The global Electronic Security market size is projected to reach US$ 259 million by 2028, from US$ 150.3 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2022-2028.

Banks & financial sectors are also amongst of the major adopters of Electronic Security including access control systems.

Global Electronic Security Scope and Market Size:

The Electronic Security market is segmented by players, region (country), Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Security market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and Forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Global Electronic Security Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Perimeter Security

Video Surveillance

Applications: -

Security as a Service (SaaS)

Do-it-yourself (DIY) Security

Multiple-System Operators (MSO)

System Integration and Convergent Innovation: Order of the Day

Security Analytics Market: Highly Competitive

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

Body-worn Cameras (BWCs)

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

DT LLC (USA)

Allegion (Ireland)

ASSA ABLOY (Sweden)

HID Global (USA)

Axis Communications (Sweden)

BIO-key (USA)

Bosch Security Systems (Germany)

Changzhou Minking Electronics (China)

CP PLUS (Germany)

Dahua Technology （China)

Diebold Nixdorf (USA)

DoorKing (USA)

dormakaba Holding (Switzerland)

Fermax Electronica (Spain)

Gemalto (Netherlands)

3M Cogent (USA)

Genetec (Canada)

Global Security Solutions (Canada)

Gunnebo (Sweden)

Hanwha Techwin (South Korea)

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology (China)

Hanyang Hitao (South Korea)

Honeywell International(USA)

IDenticard Systems (USA)

Identiv (USA)

ISONAS (USA)

Key Benefits of Electronic Security Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Electronic Security Market

