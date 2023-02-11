HII Employees Honored at 37th annual Black Engineer of the Year (BEYA) Award STEM Conference

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global all-domain defense provider HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that seven employees from its Newport News Shipbuilding, Ingalls Shipbuilding and Mission Technologies divisions were recognized for achievements in the science, technology, engineering and math fields during the 37th annual Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) STEM Conference. The conference took place this week at the Gaylord Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.



“I am incredibly proud of these employees for setting the example of excellence across the company,” said Chris Kastner, HII president and CEO, who attended the conference. “There is a special energy in that ballroom among people who feel seen, respected and valued for their work. To our winners I say thank you, and congratulations!”

Five HII employees received the Modern-Day Technology Leader award, which recognizes efforts in shaping the future of engineering, science and technology. They are:

Preshus Boone, engineer mechanical, Newport News Shipbuilding

Marcus Jackson, engineer mechanical, Newport News Shipbuilding

Ryan Jenkins, engineer mechanical, Newport News Shipbuilding

Isaiah Green, project manager, Mission Technologies

Dillan St. Clair, nuclear engineer, Mission Technologies





Two other employees received the Science Spectrum Trailblazer award, which recognizes efforts in creating new paths for others in science, research, technology and development. They are:

DeLaurence “Randy” Johnson, chief engineer director, Ingalls Shipbuilding

Cliftoria Stokes, engineer, Mission Technologies

Jennifer Boykin, president of Newport News Shipbuilding, was a speaker during the awards presentation. Boykin shared that these seven employees are exceptional leaders who model the integrity and quality of the HII team.

“It’s an honor to recognize these employees and represent all of HII,” said Boykin. “Our work is challenging, complex work, work we can only accomplish through the power of diversity. Our backgrounds, experiences and even our personalities influence our perspectives. It is this diversity that enables us to engineer, build and overhaul the most complex ships on earth. We innovate and we transform when we embrace all that is different and I’m excited to share that we’re experiencing a transformation across our business today.”

Additionally, for the first time at BEYA, HII displayed Mission Technologies and Newport News Shipbuilding workforce training capabilities. Using the shipyard’s digital shipbuilding mobile experience trailer, BEYA attendees were able to experience first-hand tools being used by HII’s next generation workforce. Sharing the digital transformation taking place within HII, attendees experienced the visual work instructions on tablets, welding simulator, unmanned craft modelling and simulation, submarine engineering, and virtual reality and augmented reality.

