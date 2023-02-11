360WiSE Launches the McDonald’s Faces of Black History 2023 with Virtual Online Campaign

Miami, Florida, Feb. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The historical play sponsored by McDonald’s NY Tri-State Owner/Operators; The Faces of Black History Tour is a free performance consisting of a cast that travels to local schools to teach students about the influential figures of black history through music.

The McDonald’s Faces Of Black History Play is currently streaming live on 360WiSE TV ), a black owned media company that’s ranked in the top 1% globally for social media influence and brand marketing of celebrities, public figures and major brands.

"It’s been an honor for the last 3years to host such a historical and significant production in this moment in history," said Robert Alexander, Founder and CEO of 360WiSE. "Our entire team has worked diligently to introduce our 2023 Edition of Our Virtual Historic Time Capsule and we look forward to many more years of streaming, brand marketing and advertising positive influential change makers of our community on a local and global scale," said Robert Alexander, founder and CEO of the 360Wise trademarked brand.

This collection includes a daily media release with Icon’s such as: Queen Latifa, Snoop Dogg, Coolio, Betty Davis, Nichelle Nichols, LaShun Pace, Bill Owens and many more.

"According to Terry Gadson, manager of a month-long tour and director of operations at NJ based Public Relations, Advertising and Entertainment agency Irving Street Rep , the program discusses the accomplishments and contributions of African Americans. For the past 18years, the NY Tri-State McDonald's Owner Operator Association has been the proud sponsors of the annual Black history campaign titled McDonald's Salutes the Faces of Black History," said Terry Gadson.

The "Faces of Black History" tour was created to salute and honor Black History makers throughout the world, from Harriet Tubman, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks to name a few. The Faces of Black History acknowledges the contributions of African Americans to America, from slavery to the present. This show salutes many well-known celebrities, personalities and history makers in an entertaining and educational format for all ages. From Negro Spirituals to HipHop music and everything in between, this talented four-member cast takes the audience on a high energy excursion through African American Culture.

"McDonald's Salutes the Faces of Black History Tour has become a staple in the communities across the NY Tri-State area over the past 18 years, and has educated and empowered many down through the years," said Terry Gadson of Irving Street Rep.

For More Information

360WiSE

Robert Alexander

Robert@360WiseMedia.com

https://360Wise.com



Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment