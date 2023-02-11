Mohawk Industries 2022 年第 4 季度业绩报告

佐治亚洲卡尔霍恩, Feb. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) 今日宣布 2022 年第四季度净收益为 3300 万美元，摊薄每股收益 (EPS) 为 0.52 美元。调整后净收益为 8400 万美元，调整后 EPS 为 1.32 美元（排除重组、收购以及其他费用）。2022 年第四季度净销售收入为 27 亿美元，据报下降 4.0%，以固定汇率按天计算则为 1.3%。2021 年第四季度净销售收入为 28 亿美元净收益为 1.89 亿美元，EPS 为 2.80 美元。调整后净收益为 1.99 亿美元，调整后 EPS 为 2.95 美元（排除重组、收购以及其他费用）。
在截至 2022 年 12 月 31 日的 12 个月内，净收益和 ESP 分别为 2500 万美元 和 0.39 美元。排除重组、收购和其他费用的调整后净收益为 8.23 亿美元，调整后 EPS 为 12.85 美元。2022 年全年 12 个月的净销售收入约为 117 亿美元，据报相比上年增长 4.8%，或以固定汇率按天计算则为 8.8%。在截至 2021 年 12 月 31 日的 12 个月内，净销售收入约为 112 亿美元，净收益为 10.33 亿美元，EPS 为 14.94 美元；排除重组、收购以及其他费用，调整后净收益和调整后 EPS 分別为 10.27 亿美元和 14.86 美元。
谈及 Mohawk Industries 全年以及第四季度的表现，董事长暨首席执行官 Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum 讲道：“2022 年开局强势，但之后美国房地产市场因利率上升和高通胀压力而下滑。在欧洲，能源和整体通胀升级，因而消费者用于购买必需品的可自由支配开支减少。由于下半年房屋销量和住宅改造需求的减少，我们的地板销量有所下降。纵观全年，商业新建和改建活动方面的表现要优于住宅业务。”
Mohawk 以强劲的资产负债表收官 2022，净债务杠杆低至 1.3 倍 EBITDA，用于应对目前环境并优化我们的长期业绩的可用流动资金约为 18 亿美元。2022 年，我们补强收购了 5 家小型公司，扩大了我们的产品线以及分销范围。本月，我们完成了对巴西陶瓷制造商 Elizabeth 的收购，而对墨西哥 Vitromex 的收购正待监管批准。Vitromex 和 Elizabeth 均能使我们的当地市场份额几乎翻一番、扩大我们的客户基数以及产品线并提升我们的生产能力。
我们第四季度的营收受价格上涨和商用业务渠道力量的推动，后者持续从正在进行的改造和新建项目中受益。由于住宅地板销量因利率上升、房屋销售下滑和消费者信心下降而收缩，该季度中我们整体业务的销售额低于我们的预期。因此，我们的客户削减了库存备货，而消费者也减少了装修支出。为此，我们缩减了生产率并减少了库存，而这又增加了未吸收的管理费用。我们削减了整体的企业支出，但通胀抵消了我们诸多举措的效果。无论是 Flooring North America（北美地板业务）还是 Flooring Rest of the World（全球地板业务），我们均会在特定领域采取行动，以使我们的经营活动适应当前市场环境。直到我们能够看到全球市场更大的确定性之前，我们已经减少了计划资本支出。该季度中，全球能源和材料成本开始下降，可能会对我们未来的业绩产生积极影响。
针对第四季度，Global Ceramic Segment（全球陶瓷业务部门）报告的净销售额增长了 4.0%，以固定汇率按天计算则为 5.2%。得益于定价和产品组合有所改进且生产率提高，考虑到被通胀和销量下降部分抵消，该部门报告的销售毛利率为 7.0%，调整后为 7.1%。由于该季度住宅改建相关销售疲软，该部门的销售额和收益主要依靠新住宅建设和商业销售的共同加持，这部分销售额在 Mohawk 的整体业务中最高。能源和运输成本正在下降，这对我们的利润来说将是个利好，因为这些成本与我们的库存密切相关。在美国，得益于我们提供的优质产品、价格上涨和台面业务的增长，陶瓷销售额和销量均有所增长。为支持我们石英台面销售额进一步增长，我们将在今年年底前提升制造能力。我们在欧洲的陶瓷业务仍然面临需求放缓、客户备货库存减少和通胀的压力。在欧洲，我们的成本受到第三季度能源价格峰值和临时停工导致工厂产量减少的影响。天然气价格已大幅下跌，但停工中断可能会对未来的成本产生影响。我们正在完成意大利大型瓷板制造能力的扩张，以支持持续增长并增加我们的款式。由于通胀和利率上升使住宅方面的需求降低，墨西哥和巴西的销售额在该季度均有所放缓。我们预计近期内颓势将持续，并已减少了在两国的产量。
第四季度，我们的 Rest of the World Segment （全球地板业务部门）报告净销售额下降 9.9%，以固定利率按天计算为 1.9%。由于有利的定价和产品组合被通胀、销量下降以及工厂临时停工抵消，该部门报告的销售毛利率为 5.0%，调整后为 7.7%。欧洲的天然气价格在第三季度达到了史上新高，使我们的材料和生产成本增加。自 2023 年初以来，天然气价格大幅下降，材料成本可能也会随之下降。在业务得到改善之前，我们仍会专注于通过选择性促销来优化销量以及控制成本。该季度中，我们的欧式地板品类销量大幅下降，许多住宅改建项目因通胀侵蚀了消费者的可自由支配开支而被推迟。由于消费者会选择价格较低的替代品，我们的乙烯基板材销售额领先于我们的其他地板品类。由于我们的半硬质 LVT 产品抢占了弹性产品的份额，我们将会扩展 LVT 产品线。我们将提高现有业务量并增加新的半硬质产品生产，其可进行更小批量的生产，并具有额外的专利功能。我们将逐步淘汰住宅用弹性 LVT 产品并关闭配套生产。此项新的重组举措的总成本约为 4500 万美元，其中现金成本约为 750 万美元，每年可节省 1500 万美元的成本并使销售额显著增加。随着节能的考虑优先级提升以及建筑要求的提高，我们的隔热产品业务正处于增长中。随着新工厂的启动，我们在英国的隔热产品销售额和分销量将会增加。我们的装饰板业务面临着需求疲软和材料价格上涨等与其他品类相同的压力。由于通胀和抵押贷款利率影响了地板销售，我们在澳大利亚和新西兰的业务正随当地经济一起放缓。在这些市场当中，我们已宣布进行额外的涨价，并将开展选择性促销以及更新我们的商品，从而最大限度提高我们的销售额。
第四季度，我们的 Flooring North America Segment （北美地板业务部）销售额下降 6.8%。由于有利的定价和产品组合被通胀、工厂临时停工和销量下降抵消，该部门报告的销售毛利率为负 3.1%，调整后接近盈亏平衡。该部门此季度销售放缓速度快于我们的预期，这主要是由于住宅渠道业务、地毯销量和客户库存减少造成的。由于销售额下降、较高成本的材料消耗、库存水平下降以及工厂临时停工，该部门收益被压缩。为了应对放缓的市场环境，我们将完成之前宣布的重组行动，推迟基建项目业务并减少可自由支配的开支。能源和材料成本的降低可能会成为第二季度利好因素。随着改建和新建设项目的继续，我们的商用业务依然稳固。多户住宅是表现最强劲的住宅渠道业务，我们正重整资源以更加专注于这一领域。我们利用自家的 WetProtect 和抗菌技术进行了产品系列差异化区分，从而使该季度的弹性销售额有所增长。我们新的西海岸 LVT 工厂第一阶段正在按预期水平运行，我们正在准备新技术，以降低成本并增加差异化功能。我们的优质层压板销售受到零售交易量放缓以及客户库存调整的影响。我们去年开启的新层压板生产线正在按计划运行，且其将生产具有下一代功能的产品。
由于更高的利率、持续的通胀和低迷的消费者信心，地板行业正在放缓。这一循环深度和持续时间的可见性是有限的，并且世界各地的情况不尽相同。Mohawk 在通过主动采取必要行动来应对这些低迷趋势方面记录表现良好。我们正在通过减少产量、库存、成本结构和资本支出来针对当前情况调整我们的业务。我们正对 Flooring North America（北美地板业务）和 Flooring Rest of the World（全球地板业务）实施重组行动，以简化运营、减少 SG&A 并理顺较高成本资产。在 2023 年第一季度，由于行业销量低，我们预期自家的定价和产品组合将面临更大压力。由于我们此前发生了材料和能源成本较高的情况，我们大多数产品品类的库存成本仍处于高位。此外，我们不会在第一季度如往常一样提高产量来为之后的需求做准备，这会增加我们的未吸收成本。能源成本已经下降，这可能会从我们的库存周转方面提升全球利润率。季节性销售额增加、产量上升以及材料成本降低可能会使我们第二季度的业绩有连续的更强劲改善。欧洲能源成本大幅下降可能会提升消费者支出、可自由支配购物开支以及对地板的需求。我们将会把销售团队的重点重新放在在当前环境下表现更好的渠道业务上。我们将会推出创新的新系列和商品，并利用针对性促销来提高销售额。鉴于这些因素，我们预计第一季度调整后 EPS 将在 1.24 美元至 1.34 美元之间（排除重组、收购以及其他费用）。
在世界各地，对住房的长期需求将需要在新建和改建方面进行大量投资。凭借全面的创新产品系列、行业领先的分销能力以及在所有销售渠道的实力，Mohawk 占有着独特的优势。我们目前正在实施结构变革，以应对行业挑战，同时优化我们未来的业绩。在应对当前景气循环时，我们还会以长远的眼光来经营，并为在市场反弹时具有最大增长潜力的领域扩大产能，包括 LVT、层压板、石英台面、瓷板和隔热产品。得益于我们的补强收购、在巴西和墨西哥市场地位的提升以及高增长产品品类的战略扩张，我们预期在走出这场低迷时会变得更为强势。我们的资产负债表配置良好，能够应对当前循环并推动未来增长和盈利能力。
关于 MOHAWK INDUSTRIES
Mohawk Industries 是一家全球领先的地板制造商，其产品旨在用于全球住宅和商业空间的改善。Mohawk 的垂直整合制造和分销流程为厚毯、地毯、瓷砖、层压板、木质板、石材和乙烯基地板的生产提供了竞争优势。我们行业领先的创新能力打造的产品和技术使我们的品牌在市场上脱颖而出，且能够满足所有改建和新建工程的需求。我们旗下的品牌跻身业内最受认可的品牌，其中包括 American Olean、Daltile、Durkan、Eliane、Feltex、Godfrey Hirst、IVC、Karastan、Marazzi、Mohawk、Mohawk Group、Pergo、Quick-Step 和 Unilin。在过去十年中，Mohawk 已将其公司从一家美国地毯制造商转变为全球最大的地板材料公司，业务遍及澳大利亚、巴西、加拿大、欧洲、马来西亚、墨西哥、新西兰、俄罗斯和美国。
上文若干段落中的某些陈述，特别是预期未来业绩、业务前景、增长和经营战略以及类似事项，以及包含“可能”、“应该”、“相信”、“预期”、“预计”和“估计”等词语的陈述，或类似表述，构成“前瞻性陈述”。对于这些陈述，Mohawk 主张受 1995 年《私人证券诉讼改革法案》中前瞻性陈述安全港的保护。无法保证前瞻性陈述的准确性，因为它们基于许多假设，涉及风险和不确定性。以下重要因素可能导致未来结果不同：经济或行业环境的变化；竞争；运费、原材料价格和其他投入成本的通货膨胀和通货紧缩；消费市场的通货膨胀和通货紧缩；货币波动；能源成本和供应；资本支出的时机和水平；公司产品价格上涨的时机和实施情况；减值损失；收购整合；国际业务；推出新产品；经营业务理顺；课税和税收改革；产品和其他所有权；诉讼；与 COVID-19 大流行相关的风险和不确定性；公司开展业务的司法管辖区的监管和政治变化；以及 Mohawk 的 SEC 报告和公告中确定的其他风险。
|MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 及附属公司
|（未经审计）
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31, 2022
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|December 31, 2021
|Net sales
|
|$
|2,650,675
|
|2,760,737
|
|
|11,737,065
|
|11,200,613
|
|Cost of sales
|
|2,096,235
|
|2,023,294
|
|
|8,793,639
|
|7,931,879
|
|Gross profit
|
|554,440
|
|737,443
|
|
|2,943,426
|
|3,268,734
|
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|493,362
|
|484,345
|
|
|2,003,438
|
|1,933,723
|
|Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|695,771
|
|-
|
|Operating income
|
|61,078
|
|253,098
|
|
|244,217
|
|1,335,011
|
|Interest expense
|
|14,601
|
|12,169
|
|
|51,938
|
|57,252
|
|Other expense (income), net
|
|10,008
|
|1,140
|
|
|8,386
|
|(12,234
|)
|Earnings before income taxes
|
|36,469
|
|239,789
|
|
|183,893
|
|1,289,993
|
|Income tax expense
|
|2,917
|
|50,689
|
|
|158,110
|
|256,445
|
|Net earnings including noncontrolling interests
|
|33,552
|
|189,100
|
|
|25,783
|
|1,033,548
|
|Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|96
|
|11
|
|
|536
|
|389
|
|Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|
|$
|33,456
|
|189,089
|
|
|25,247
|
|1,033,159
|
|Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|
|$
|0.53
|
|2.81
|
|
|0.40
|
|15.01
|
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
|
|63,534
|
|67,209
|
|
|63,826
|
|68,852
|
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|
|$
|0.52
|
|2.80
|
|
|0.39
|
|14.94
|
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|63,792
|
|67,535
|
|
|64,062
|
|69,145
|
|Other Financial Information
|(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|$
|241,718
|
|212,384
|
|
|669,153
|
|1,309,119
|
|Less: Capital expenditures
|
|150,658
|
|300,941
|
|
|580,742
|
|676,120
|
|Free cash flow
|
|$
|91,060
|
|(88,557
|)
|
|88,411
|
|632,999
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|$
|159,014
|
|143,411
|
|
|595,464
|
|591,711
|
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
|(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|December 31, 2021
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|$
|509,623
|
|268,895
|Short-term investments
|
|158,000
|
|323,000
|Receivables, net
|
|1,904,786
|
|1,839,985
|Inventories
|
|2,793,765
|
|2,391,672
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|528,925
|
|414,805
|Total current assets
|
|5,895,099
|
|5,238,357
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|4,661,178
|
|4,636,865
|Right of use operating lease assets
|
|387,816
|
|389,967
|Goodwill
|
|1,927,759
|
|2,607,909
|Intangible assets, net
|
|857,948
|
|899,980
|Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets
|
|390,632
|
|451,439
|Total assets
|
|$
|14,120,432
|
|14,224,517
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|
|$
|840,571
|
|624,503
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|2,124,448
|
|2,217,418
|Current operating lease liabilities
|
|105,266
|
|104,434
|Total current liabilities
|
|3,070,285
|
|2,946,355
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|
|1,978,563
|
|1,700,282
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|
|296,136
|
|297,390
|Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities
|
|757,534
|
|852,274
|Total liabilities
|
|6,102,518
|
|5,796,301
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|8,017,914
|
|8,428,216
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|$
|14,120,432
|
|14,224,517
|Segment Information
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|As of or for the Twelve Months Ended
|(Amounts in thousands)
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Global Ceramic
|
|$
|987,699
|
|
|949,501
|
|
|4,307,681
|
|
|3,917,319
|
|Flooring NA
|
|945,959
|
|
|1,015,513
|
|
|4,207,041
|
|
|4,116,405
|
|Flooring ROW
|
|717,017
|
|
|795,723
|
|
|3,222,343
|
|
|3,166,889
|
|Consolidated net sales
|
|$
|2,650,675
|
|
|2,760,737
|
|
|11,737,065
|
|
|11,200,613
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Global Ceramic
|
|$
|69,033
|
|
|60,000
|
|
|(236,066
|)
|
|403,135
|
|Flooring NA
|
|(28,950
|)
|
|91,711
|
|
|231,076
|
|
|407,577
|
|Flooring ROW
|
|35,902
|
|
|114,339
|
|
|340,167
|
|
|571,126
|
|Corporate and intersegment eliminations
|
|(14,907
|)
|
|(12,952
|)
|
|(90,960
|)
|
|(46,827
|)
|Consolidated operating income
|
|$
|61,078
|
|
|253,098
|
|
|244,217
|
|
|1,335,011
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Global Ceramic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|4,841,310
|
|
|5,160,776
|
|Flooring NA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4,299,360
|
|
|4,125,960
|
|Flooring ROW
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4,275,519
|
|
|4,361,741
|
|Corporate and intersegment eliminations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|704,243
|
|
|576,040
|
|Consolidated assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|14,120,432
|
|
|14,224,517
|
|Mohawk Industries, Inc. 应占净收益与调整后 Mohawk Industries, Inc. 净收益和调整后 Mohawk Industries, Inc. 摊薄每股收益的调整表
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|December 31, 2021
|Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|
|$
|33,456
|
|
|189,089
|
|
|25,247
|
|
|1,033,159
|
|Adjusting items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|
|49,701
|
|
|4,558
|
|
|87,819
|
|
|23,118
|
|Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up
|
|1,218
|
|
|1,067
|
|
|2,762
|
|
|1,749
|
|Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|695,771
|
|
|-
|
|Resolution of foreign non-income tax contingencies
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(6,211
|)
|Income tax effect on resolution of foreign non-income tax contingencies
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|2,302
|
|One-time tax planning election
|
|-
|
|
|4,568
|
|
|-
|
|
|(22,163
|)
|Legal settlements, reserves and fees, net of insurance proceeds
|
|9,231
|
|(1)
|-
|
|
|54,231
|
|
|-
|
|Release of indemnification asset
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|7,324
|
|
|-
|
|Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(7,324
|)
|
|-
|
|Income taxes - impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(10,168
|)
|
|-
|
|Income tax effect of adjusting items
|
|(9,245
|)
|
|(309
|)
|
|(32,536
|)
|
|(4,626
|)
|Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|
|$
|84,361
|
|
|198,973
|
|
|823,126
|
|
|1,027,328
|
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|
|$
|1.32
|
|
|2.95
|
|
|12.85
|
|
|14.86
|
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|63,792
|
|
|67,535
|
|
|64,062
|
|
|69,145
|
|( 1) 公司已与原告达成协议，以 6000 万美元解决最初于 2020 年 1 月 3 日在美国佐治亚州北区地区法院提起的证券集体诉讼，其中很大一部分由保险承保，此外还包含律师费和其他费用。
|Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt Less Short-Term Investments
|
|
|(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|December 31, 2022
|Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|
|$
|840,571
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|
|1,978,563
|Total debt
|
|2,819,134
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
|509,623
|Net debt
|
|2,309,511
|Less: Short-term investments
|
|158,000
|Net debt less short-term investments
|
|$
|2,151,511
|Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
|(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trailing Twelve
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Months Ended
|
|
|April 2,2022
|
|July 2,2022
|
|October 1, 2022
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|December 31, 2022
|Net earnings (loss) including noncontrolling interests
|
|$
|245,434
|
|
|280,510
|
|
|(533,713
|)
|
|33,552
|
|
|25,783
|
|Interest expense
|
|11,481
|
|
|12,059
|
|
|13,797
|
|
|14,601
|
|
|51,938
|
|Income tax expense
|
|61,448
|
|
|78,176
|
|
|15,569
|
|
|2,917
|
|
|158,110
|
|Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|(105
|)
|
|(79
|)
|
|(256
|)
|
|(96
|)
|
|(536
|)
|Depreciation and amortization(1)
|
|141,415
|
|
|141,569
|
|
|153,466
|
|
|159,014
|
|
|595,464
|
|EBITDA
|
|459,673
|
|
|512,235
|
|
|(351,137
|)
|
|209,988
|
|
|830,759
|
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|
|1,857
|
|
|1,801
|
|
|21,375
|
|
|33,786
|
|
|58,819
|
|Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up
|
|-
|
|
|143
|
|
|1,401
|
|
|1,218
|
|
|2,762
|
|Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|695,771
|
|
|-
|
|
|695,771
|
|Legal settlements, reserves and fees, net of insurance proceeds
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|45,000
|
|
|9,231
|
|
|54,231
|
|Release of indemnification asset
|
|7,324
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|7,324
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
|$
|468,854
|
|
|514,179
|
|
|412,410
|
|
|254,223
|
|
|1,649,666
|
|Net debt less short-term investments to adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.3
|
|(1)Includes accelerated depreciation of $13,085 for Q3 2022 and $15,915 for Q4 2022.
|Reconciliation of Net Sales to Net Sales on Constant Shipping Days and on a Constant Exchange Rate
|(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|December 31, 2021
|Net sales
|
|$
|2,650,675
|
|
|2,760,737
|
|11,737,065
|
|11,200,613
|Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days
|
|(9,529
|)
|
|-
|
|39,786
|
|-
|Adjustment to net sales on a constant exchange rate
|
|84,299
|
|
|-
|
|411,649
|
|-
|Net sales on constant shipping days and on a constant exchange rate
|
|$
|2,725,445
|
|
|2,760,737
|
|12,188,500
|
|11,200,613
|Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on Constant Shipping Days and on a Constant Exchange Rate
|(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|Global Ceramic
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|December 31, 2021
|Net sales
|
|$
|987,699
|
|949,501
|Adjustment to segment net sales on constant shipping days
|
|3,412
|
|-
|Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate
|
|7,838
|
|-
|Segment net sales on constant shipping days and on a constant exchange rate
|
|$
|998,949
|
|949,501
|Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on Constant Shipping Days and on a Constant Exchange Rate
|(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|Flooring ROW
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|
|December 31, 2021
|Net sales
|
|$
|717,017
|
|
|795,723
|Adjustment to segment net sales on constant shipping days
|
|(12,941
|)
|
|-
|Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate
|
|76,461
|
|
|-
|Segment net sales on constant shipping days and on a constant exchange rate
|
|$
|780,537
|
|
|795,723
|Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit
|(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|December 31, 2021
|Gross Profit
|
|$
|554,440
|
|737,443
|Adjustments to gross profit:
|
|
|
|
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|
|39,159
|
|2,363
|Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up
|
|1,218
|
|1,067
|Adjusted gross profit
|
|$
|594,817
|
|740,873
|Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|$
|493,362
|
|
|484,345
|
|Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|
|(8,480
|)
|
|(2,238
|)
|Legal settlements, reserves and fees, net of insurance proceeds
|
|(9,231
|)
|
|-
|
|Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|$
|475,651
|
|
|482,107
|
|Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income
|(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|December 31, 2021
|Operating income
|
|$
|61,078
|
|253,098
|Adjustments to operating income:
|
|
|
|
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|
|47,639
|
|4,601
|Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up
|
|1,218
|
|1,067
|Legal settlements, reserves and fees, net of insurance proceeds
|
|9,231
|
|-
|Adjusted operating income
|
|$
|119,166
|
|258,766
|Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income
|(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|Global Ceramic
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|December 31, 2021
|Operating income
|
|$
|69,033
|
|60,000
|Adjustments to segment operating income:
|
|
|
|
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|
|1,054
|
|416
|Adjusted segment operating income
|
|$
|70,087
|
|60,416
|Reconciliation of Segment Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted Segment Operating (Loss) Income
|(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|Flooring NA
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|December 31, 2021
|Operating (loss) income
|
|$
|(28,950
|)
|
|91,711
|Adjustments to segment operating (loss) income:
|
|
|
|
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|
|28,174
|
|
|1,146
|Adjusted segment operating (loss) income
|
|$
|(776
|)
|
|92,857
|Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income
|(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|Flooring ROW
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|December 31, 2021
|Operating income
|
|$
|35,902
|
|114,339
|Adjustments to segment operating income:
|
|
|
|
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|
|18,411
|
|2,022
|Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up
|
|1,218
|
|1,067
|Adjusted segment operating income
|
|$
|55,531
|
|117,428
|Reconciliation of Segment Operating (Loss) to Adjusted Segment Operating (Loss)
|(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Twelve Months Ended
|Corporate and intersegment eliminations
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|December 31, 2021
|Operating (loss)
|
|$
|(14,907
|)
|
|(12,952
|)
|
|(90,960
|)
|
|(46,827
|)
|Adjustments to segment operating (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|
|-
|
|
|1,017
|
|
|-
|
|
|1,212
|
|Legal settlements, reserves and fees, net of insurance proceeds
|
|9,231
|
|
|-
|
|
|54,231
|
|
|-
|
|Adjusted segment operating (loss)
|
|$
|(5,676
|)
|
|(11,935
|)
|
|(36,729
|)
|
|(45,615
|)
|Reconciliation of Other Expense, net to Adjusted Other Expense, net
|(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|
|December 31, 2021
|Other expense, net
|
|$
|10,008
|
|
|1,140
|Adjustments to other expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|
|(2,062
|)
|
|43
|Adjusted other expense, net
|
|$
|7,946
|
|
|1,183
|Reconciliation of Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes
|(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|Earnings before income taxes
|
|$
|36,469
|
|
|239,789
|
|Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|(96
|)
|
|(11
|)
|Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|
|49,701
|
|
|4,558
|
|Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up
|
|1,218
|
|
|1,067
|
|Legal settlements, reserves and fees, net of insurance proceeds
|
|9,231
|
|
|-
|
|Adjusted earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes
|
|$
|96,523
|
|
|245,403
|
|Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense
|(Amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|December 31, 2022
|
|December 31, 2021
|
|Income tax expense
|
|$
|2,917
|
|
|50,689
|
|
|One-time tax planning election
|
|-
|
|
|(4,568
|)
|
|Income tax effect of adjusting items
|
|9,245
|
|
|309
|
|
|Adjusted income tax expense
|
|$
|12,162
|
|
|46,430
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted income tax rate
|
|12.6
|%
|
|18.9
|%
公司根据美国一般公认会计原则 (GAAP) 编制和列报的简明合并财务报表，会增补某些非 GAAP 财务指标。根据证券交易委员会规则的要求，上表列报了公司非 GAAP 财务指标根据最直接可相比的美国 GAAP 指标所作的调整结果。除了可相比的美国 GAAP 指标外，还应考虑上述每项非 GAAP 指标，且其可能无法与其他公司报告的类似名称的指标进行比较。本公司认为，这些非 GAAP 指标在根据相应的美国 GAAP 指标进行调整后，可在以下方面帮助其投资者：非 GAAP 营收指标有助于确定增长趋势，并可将营收与前期和未来时期进行比较，非 GAAP 盈利能力指标有助于了解公司业务的长期盈利趋势，并可将其利润与前期和未来时期进行比较。
公司会将某些项目从其非 GAAP 营收指标中排除，因为这些项目在不同时期可能会有很大差异，并且可能混淆可能的业务趋势。从公司的非 GAAP 营收指标中排除的项目包括：外币交易和换算。
公司会将某些项目从其非 GAAP 盈利能力指标中排除，因为这些项目可能不代表公司的核心经营业绩，或与此不相关。不包括在公司非 GAAP 盈利指标中的项目包括：重组、收购和整合相关成本及其他成本、法律和解、储备金和费用，保险收益净值、商誉减值和无限期无形资产、收购采购会计，包括存货加强、补偿性资产让与以及不确定税务状况的逆转。