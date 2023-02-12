Norwich Mourns the Loss of President Emeritus, MG W. Russell Todd USA (Ret)

Norwich, Feb. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NORTHFIELD, Vt.– It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of MG W. Russell Todd, President Emeritus of Norwich University. The entire Norwich family mourns the loss of an unforgettable leader, educator, officer, public servant, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

On behalf of our Board of Trustees, administration, faculty, staff, alumni, and students, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Todd family. MG Todd was a leader who brought to Norwich University a remarkable respect for public service, sage wisdom, and passion for equipping future generations of leaders. He will be greatly missed by all.

Born in Seattle, Washington on May 1, 1928, MG Todd poured his life into service to others, most notably through his service to his country as a proud member of the United States Army for 32 years, before retiring in 1982.

Graduating with his bachelor’s degree from Norwich University in 1950, MG Todd would go on to earn his Master of Business Administration degree from the University Alabama in 1964. In 1975, he was honored with an honorary doctorate degree from Norwich University. His father W. Thomas Todd graduated from Norwich University in 1926, and his son, W. Thomas Todd, graduated from Norwich in 1975.

Commissioned as a second lieutenant of cavalry in the United States Army in 1950, he served as a Tank Platoon Leader in Korea and as Commander of the 3rd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam. In 1972, he headed the modern volunteer Army office at the Pentagon, leading the complex but critical task of coordinating the transition from a drafted Army to an all-volunteer force.

As Major General he served as the commanding officer of 1st Cavalry Division with 14,000 soldiers under his command. His assignments included Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, U.S. Army, Europe; Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Headquarters United States Army Forces Command, 1975-1976; Commander, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, 1976-1978; and Commanding General of TRADOC Combined Arms Test Activity from 1978-1980.

During his tenure in the U.S. Armed forces, MG Todd was highly decorated, including the Distinguished Service Medal, Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star with “V” device and oak-leaf cluster, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Purple Heart, Army of Occupation Medal, National Defense Medal with one oak-leaf cluster, and more.

In 1982, MG Todd was appointed president of Norwich University. He remained in this position until retiring in 1992, at which time he was granted the title of President Emeritus.

For his long service, MG Todd and his family were honored with the creation of a platform for leadership that the university christened the Todd Lecture Series. Funded by a generous donation from Ellen and John Drew, Todd’s daughter and son-in-law, and the Drew Foundation, the series aspires to serve not only the Norwich University campus community but also guests from across our nation and around the globe.

Major General W. Russell Todd was proceeded in death by his wife of 63 years, the late Caroline Foster Wyeth Todd. The couple were proud parents of three adult children, William Thomas, Sarah Lee, Ellen Wyeth; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

“The Norwich family will be forever indebted to MG Russ Todd for the rich legacy he leaves behind,” said Dr. Mark Anarumo, Maj Gen (VSM), President of Norwich University. “President Emeritus Todd held a profound love for this university, the community of Northfield, his family, and his country. Through his ten-year presidency he built a strong foundation on which we continue to build. His presence remains engrained in the very fibers of Norwich University and the town of Northfield. It is with a combination of gratitude and profound sadness that we say goodbye to this amazing leader. Today, our university lost one of its brightest lights and greatest ambassadors.”

