Minelab Highlights 3 Incredible Products at IWA Outdoor Classics Show

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minelab, the world leader in metal-detecting technologies for gold prospecting, treasure hunting, and landmine clearance, will be fully detectable at the IWA Outdoor Classics Show 2023. From March 2 – 5, industry leaders will gather at the hottest trade show for high performance in target sports, nature activities and personal protection.



“We are thrilled to bring our latest new outstanding detectors – the MANTICORE, the EQUINOX 700/900 – to IWA. It’s an incredible opportunity to show trade experts and fans the exquisite functions of each of these models in person,” said Vincent O’Brien, General Manager of Minelab Europe.

Located in Hall 4, Stand 4-424, Minelab will showcase the following models:

MANTICORE: An unrivaled detecting experience built from the brand’s original Multi-IQ technology, Multi-IQ+ transmits more power, operates at a wider range and unearths more targets. Despite its power, MANTICORE weighs only 2.9lbs kgs and features a three-piece, collapsible carbon-fiber shaft system. MANTICORE also features a large color screen that delivers the most intuitive user experience ever offered on a detector.

EQUINOX 700 and 900 models: These boast improved Target Separation and increased high-resolution Target IDs to help detectorists distinguish between trash and treasure like never before. 5% lighter than their predecessors, these models are waterproof up to 16 feet.



About Minelab detectors

Minelab’s metal detection technology has been hailed as the best in the world and offers a range of products for beginners and experienced detectorists. Magnetic minerals, iron-rich soil, deep water, and sand are no match for Minelab products, making them adaptable to any environment.

Minelab is available online and at retailers globally.

