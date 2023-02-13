The INNOCN 2023 New 4K Computer Monitor 28 Inch 28D1U is perfect for Every Creator

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart display enthusiasts are regularly blown away by the cutting-edge creations developed by the skilled team of researchers and developers at Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN). It is no surprise that INNOCN has smart displays that have been recognized by Rolling Stone and Forbes editors. This prestigious company was founded on the principle of making monitors that would aid creative professionals of all types in their quest to become more efficient and effective in their respective field.





INNOCN designs smart displays that are diverse and suitable for a wide range of creatives. Its most recent innovation is the INNOCN 2023 New 4K Computer Monitor 28 Inch 28D1U, a smart display with a large 28-inch screen and excellent picture quality. This new computer gaming monitor is currently available as part of the Amazon 7 Day Deal, which means Amazon customers can get it for $199.99 after a $50 prime exclusive discount. This special offer will expire on February 19, 2023, so act quickly or pay the original price of $249.99 at any time.

The 28D1U Computer Monitor has a 4K UHD screen resolution, which ensures excellent image and video quality. This smart monitor has a 3840*2160p resolution and an advanced IPS panel with LED backlit technology to make images and videos more vibrant.

The 28D1U Computer Monitor is designed to provide users with the best possible experience. It has a frameless design and a 178° wide viewing angle. The smart display can be adjusted in height and tilted and swiveled for mobility. For those who prefer a more modern setup, the 28D1U is VESA wall mountable.

Connectivity via HDMI and DisplayPort, an eye saver mode, and a flicker-free smart adaptive picture setting further cement this computer monitor's status as a must-have for any household. With so many features, the INNOCN 2023 New 4K Computer Monitor 28 Inch 28D1U is perfect for any creator and occasion.

Media Contact

Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited

Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/

Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08b53e82-a443-4bc7-8cc4-ae13fea9d9fb