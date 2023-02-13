Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market Size was Valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2022 and is Projected to Garner USD 20.3 billion by 2033 registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market revenues were estimated at US$ 8.5 Billion in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 20.3 Billion.



The expanding elderly population, technological improvements such as low-field strength and high-field strength MRI equipment, and improved health awareness in industrialized nations have contributed to the rise in MRI demand.

The market value of the MRI system is increasing due to the development of wide-bore MRI systems and technologically complex MRI coils, among other advancements in the MRI system. Because of the rising technical advantage in obtaining high-quality images of soft tissue, ligaments, and other human organs, the demand for high-field strength MRI will increase.

With every passed year, the usefulness of radio frequency equipment for a wide range of therapeutic application grows. The rising focus of global firms on generating RF coils is projected to aid the segment's expansion. Furthermore, the region's continuous technical advances and huge investments in healthcare research are likely to boost the MRI market share.

Among regions, the MRI market in North America is rapidly expanding due to the region's high level of development and people's increased awareness about healthcare issues. Due to the general significant increasing adoption of innovative techniques and the rising frequency of serious diseases, the marketplace in this sector is expected to rise.

Competitive Landscape

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Esaote SpA

MR Instruments, Inc.

RAPID MR International, LLC

ScanMed, LLC

Some of the recent developments of key Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils providers are as follows:

In June 2020, the Neuroscience Foundation announced a project to develop 7T MRI technology for better neurovascular imaging in neurological illnesses. The Neuroscience Foundation provided funding for this study, which total US$ 16,722.





In April 2018, ScanMed partnered with Fujikura, a Japanese company, to produce MRI coils.





Market Segments Covered in Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market Analysis

By Types:

Radiofrequency Coil

Gradient Coil

By Application:

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Spine and Musculoskeletal

Pediatric

Breast

Abdominal

Other Applications





By End Use:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other End-uses

