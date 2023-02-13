Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 6

Icelandic English

In week 6 2023, Festi purchased in total 272,520 own shares for total amount of 47,125,002 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 6 6.2.2023 15:27:55 60.000 174 10.440.000 1.203.500 215.924.000 6 7.2.2023 15:23:39 30.000 173 5.190.000 1.233.500 221.114.000 6 8.2.2023 15:12:02 50.000 173,5 8.675.000 1.283.500 229.789.000 6 8.2.2023 15:20:32 30.000 173 5.190.000 1.313.500 234.979.000 6 9.2.2023 10:09:26 918 170 156.060 1.314.418 235.135.060 6 10.2.2023 13:07:04 100.000 172 17.200.000 1.414.418 252.335.060 6 10.2.2023 15:24:37 1.602 171 273.942 1.416.020 252.609.002 272.520 47.125.002





The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,416,020 own shares for 252,609,002 ISK and holds today 6,416,020 own shares or 2.05% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.



For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).












