Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 6

In week 6 2023, Festi purchased in total 272,520 own shares for total amount of 47,125,002 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|6
|6.2.2023
|15:27:55
|60.000
|174
|10.440.000
|1.203.500
|215.924.000
|6
|7.2.2023
|15:23:39
|30.000
|173
|5.190.000
|1.233.500
|221.114.000
|6
|8.2.2023
|15:12:02
|50.000
|173,5
|8.675.000
|1.283.500
|229.789.000
|6
|8.2.2023
|15:20:32
|30.000
|173
|5.190.000
|1.313.500
|234.979.000
|6
|9.2.2023
|10:09:26
|918
|170
|156.060
|1.314.418
|235.135.060
|6
|10.2.2023
|13:07:04
|100.000
|172
|17.200.000
|1.414.418
|252.335.060
|6
|10.2.2023
|15:24:37
|1.602
|171
|273.942
|1.416.020
|252.609.002
|272.520
|47.125.002
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,416,020 own shares for 252,609,002 ISK and holds today 6,416,020 own shares or 2.05% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).