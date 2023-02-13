BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc Applies for The Delisting of Secondary Listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden

English Finnish

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj, Company release, 13 February 2023 at 11.00 am EET



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Applies for The Delisting of Secondary Listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden

Following the earlier announcement made on 4 November 2022, BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj (“BBS”) has today applied for the delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (“Nasdaq FN GM Sweden”).

The Board of directors has taken into account the low level of trading activity of the Company's shares since its listing on the Exchange in 2018, as well as the limited number of shareholders registered with Euroclear Sweden AB. The Board has also evaluated the additional expenses associated with maintaining a secondary listing for a company of its size and the administrative responsibilities entailed by complying with the listing requirements of multiple markets.

The Company wants to remind BBS’ shareholders holding their shares through Euroclear Sweden AB that even while the listing of BBS’ shares on Nasdaq FN GM Sweden will be discontinued, such shareholders can continue trading in BBS’ shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland by first arranging for the cross-border settlement of their shares into the book-entry system maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy. To effectuate cross-border settlement, the shareholder should contact their respective custodian. Some custodians will automatically do the settlement, and others will activate the cross-border settlement after approval by the shareholder.

The Company expects the final day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden to occur on 6 March 2023. BBS will provide additional details regarding the delisting following a decision from Nasdaq Sweden on the application.

Following the delisting from Sweden, BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes’s shares will be traded solely on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland in Euro and under the trading code: BONEH (ISIN code: FI4000260583).

For more information:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO,

tel. +358 40 708 0307, e-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi

Certified Advisor:

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, tel. +46 70 551 67 29, info@certifiedadviser.se

