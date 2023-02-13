2023 Premium Edition Disaster Recovery Business Continuity and Security Manual Templates

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disaster Recovery Business Continuity and Security Manual templates - PREMIUM Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP) Template PREMIUM Edition includes both the FULL DRP template in WORD and PDF formats plus the Disaster Recovery Plan Management Job Description Bundle which includes 22 detailed job descriptions in both WORD and PDF formats.

The job descriptions included are: Chief Information Officer; Chief Security Officer; Chief Compliance Officer; VP Strategy and Architecture; Director Disaster Recovery and Business continuity; Director e-Commerce; Manager Disaster Recovery; Manager Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity; Disaster Recovery Coordinator; Disaster Recovery - Special Projects Supervisor; Manager Database; Capacity Planning Supervisor; Pandemic Coordinator; Manager Media Library Support; and Manager Site Management.

More C-Level executives are asking the question - "Is our DR/BC Plan up to date and reflect the lessons learned in the past year?"

Janco revamped its entire DR/BC template (2023 Edition) to be comprised of modular components. Even if you have a plan in place, our policies, procedures, electronic forms, checklists can be extracted and added to your existing DR/BC program. The 2023 Edition of the DR/BCTemplate Includes:

Using Cloud for DR/BC

Work From Home lessons learned

A Vendor Partner DR/BC Questionnaire as an electronic form

Full job descriptions for Disaster Recovery Manager, Pandemic Coordinator, and Manager DR/BC

Six (5) full infrastructure procedures: WFH & Telecommuting Policy Backup and Backup Retention Policy Incident Communication Plan Policy Physical and Virtual Server Security Policy Social Networking Policy

Twenty-Two (22) electronic forms

The latest Edition of the Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Template, Security Manual and it's How to Guide for Cloud and Outsourcing. The focus of these updates is using the Cloud for DR/BC while meeting compliance mandates.

These core documents are delivered electronically along with specific infrastructure procedures, job descriptions and electronic forms. In addition, there are over 200 pages of additional supporting materials that can be used by companies to update their existing DR/BC plans and Security protocols. Being modular in nature, Janco's full bundle does not need to be implemented. Rather components of the How to Cloud Guide, DR/BC, and Security Templates can be extracted and added to existing infrastructure and plans.

This Edition has detailed DR/BC activation procedures and implementation work plans. The bundle of three templates provides clear examples of how to get something done quickly and efficiently given the needs of today's complex operating environments. Any sized organization can benefit from this tool. It is comprehensive and the processes created are concise and easily implemented. There are checklists and examples of what is needed to get systems and networks working quickly.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Plan Introduction

1.1 Recovery Life Cycle - After a "Major Event"

1.2 Mission and Objectives

1.3 Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Scope

1.4 Authorization

1.5 Responsibility

1.6 Key Plan Assumptions

1.7 Disaster Definition

1.8 Metrics

1.9 Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity and Security Basics

2. Business Impact Analysis

2.1 Scope

2.2 Objectives

2.3 Analyze Threats

2.4 Critical Time Frame

2.5 Application System Impact Statements

2.6 Information Reporting

2.7 Best Data Practices

2.8 Summary

3. Backup Strategy

3.1 Site Strategy

3.2 Backup Best Practices

3.3 Data Capture and Backups

3.4 Communication Strategy

3.5 Enterprise Data Center Systems - Strategy

3.6 Departmental File Servers - Strategy

3.7 Wireless Network File Servers - Strategy

3.8 Data at Outsourced Sites (Including Isp's) - Strategy

3.9 Branch Offices (Remote Offices & Retail Locations) - Strategy

3.10 Desktop Workstations (In Office) - Strategy

3.11 Desktop Workstations (Off-Site Including WFH Users) - Strategy

3.12 Laptops - Strategy

3.13 Pda'S and Smartphones - Strategy

3.14 Byods - Strategy

3.15 IoT Devices - Strategy

4. Recovery Strategy

4.1 Approach

4.2 Escalation Plans

4.3 Decision Points

5. Disaster Recovery Organization

5.1 Recovery Team Organization Chart

5.2 Disaster Recovery Team

5.3 Recovery Team Responsibilities

5.3.1 Recovery Management

5.3.2 Damage Assessment and Salvage Team

5.3.3 Physical Security

5.3.4 Administration

5.3.5 Hardware Installation

5.3.6 Systems, Applications, and Network Software

5.3.7 Communications

5.3.8 Operations

6. Disaster Recovery Emergency Procedures

6.1 General

6.2 Recovery Management

6.3 Damage Assessment and Salvage

6.4 Physical Security

6.5 Administration

6.6 Hardware Installation

6.7 Systems, Applications & Network Software

6.8 Communications

6.9 Operations

7. Plan Administration

7.1 Disaster Recovery Manager

7.2 Distribution of the Disaster Recovery Plan

7.3 Maintenance of the Business Impact Analysis

7.4 Training of the Disaster Recovery Team

7.5 Testing of the Disaster Recovery Plan

7.6 Evaluation of the Disaster Recovery Plan Tests

7.7 Maintenance of the Disaster Recovery Plan

8. Appendix a - Listing of Attached Materials

9. Appendix B - Reference Materials

10. Change History

