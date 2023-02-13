Biodiesel Market Value to Reach US$ 187.6 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to TMR study, the global biodiesel market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2031.



Biodiesel is a renewable fuel produced from vegetable oil or animal fat products. Biodiesel produced from animal fat is used in diesel engines. Common biodiesel manufacturing procedures are batch procedures, ultrasonic procedures, and microwave processes. The clean-burning and renewable nature of biodiesel have made it suitable for use in different end-use industries such as marine, mining, railway, and automotive.

Prominent market players are collaborating with other companies to expand presence and increase revenue share. Leading manufacturers are also expanding production capacities to help meet consumer requirements.

Key Findings of Market Study

Increase in Demand for Soybean Oil: Based on feedstock type, the global market has been classified into soybean oil, canola oil, animal fat, yellow grease, and distillers corn oil. The soybean oil segment is projected to account for dominant market share during the forecast period. Low linolenic soybean oil is extensively used in biodiesel production, as it has proven beneficial in manufacturing of improved quality biodiesel and offers oxidative stability. Additionally, soybean oil has been used in residences for cooking purposes, which is likely to drive the segment in the near future.





Biodiesels Market - Key Drivers

Increase in demand for eco-friendly fuels that decrease greenhouse gas emissions

Supportive government policies toward usage of biodiesel in different application areas

Rise in fluctuations in the prices of petroleum products



Biodiesels Market - Regional Landscape

Europe is projected to account for dominant market share during the forecast period. Rise in biodiesel production, presence of large number of leading players, and increase in the number of tax subsidies from governments, which would help manufacturing in countries such as France and Germany, are estimated to bolster market development in the region

The market North America is anticipated to witness significant growth in the near future due to increase in government initiatives to promote the use of biodiesel to decrease the reliability on crude oil in countries such as the U.S. and Canada

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to experience robust growth owing to supportive government policies toward the use of biodiesel in different end-use industries such as Indonesia and Malaysia



Biodiesels Market - Key Players

The global biodiesel market is fragmented, with the presence of several international and local players. Entry of new players is likely to intensify competition during the forecast period.

Leading players in the market are Bunge Limited, Wilmar International Limited, Cargill, Ineos Group, and Louis Dreyfus.

The global market has been segmented as follows:

Feedstock Type

Soybean Oil

Canola Oil

Animal Fat

Yellow Grease

Distillers Corn Oil



Application

Fuel

Power Generation

Agriculture

Others (Transportation and Cooking)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



