Flight Simulator Market Size to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2030: Increased Efforts to Lower the Overall Cost of Pilot Training to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flight simulator market was estimated at around USD 7.15 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 6.5% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 12.6 billion by 2030.



Simulations are used to replicate or duplicate a system or an event in order to gain experience and understanding about the subject. The use of simulations is crucial for experimenting in risk-reduced ways with complex circumstances. An electrical and mechanical equipment called a flight simulator is used to simulate flight conditions while pilots and other crew members are being trained. The trainers benefit from becoming accustomed to real-world handling, operations, and flight circumstances. The repetition of flying practice is made possible by flight simulators, which are independent of any changes in the outside environment. Full flight simulators, flight mission simulators, fixed base simulators, and others are the market segments that are broken down based on type. The market is made up of hardware, software, and services for simulating situations.



Download Sample Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13187



Growth Factors



The market for flight simulation will be boosted by the growing use of virtual training and simulation technologies in civil and commercial aviation to ensure aviation safety in flight handling and include situations like situational awareness and skill competency. Similar to this, efforts in research and development to advance virtual reality and artificial intelligence have produced more realistic flight simulators, so providing navigation and motion control mechanisms will benefit the market.



An exponential increase in air passenger traffic has raised the need for more flights and for commercial pilots to fly with lighter loads. To achieve large profit margins and more revenue, airline businesses, however, were operated using commercial aircraft at maximum load factors. Global businesses are seeing faster profits and lower operating expenses thanks to the increased load factor. By 2028, there should be 39,000 or more new aircraft operational, according to an estimate made in 2019 by Airbus S.A.S. and other important corporations. The need for fresh, properly prepared pilots and first officers is expected to increase over the next years as a result of these reasons. The market is also probably to benefit from an increase in passenger traffic that puts more pressure on airlines to find commercial pilots globally.



In recent years, the aviation sector has experienced rapid growth. This is attributed to an increase in air travel and tourism worldwide. These elements have also shown to assist airline operators in maximizing the revenue from passengers on flights. Nevertheless, one of the main causes of quitting the industry before retirement age is the mounting strain on commercial pilots. Skilled pilot shortages have been caused by a decrease in the workforce in many nations. However, the Middle Eastern and European nations have reported average pilot retirement ages, with Europe having 43.7 years and the Middle East and Africa having 45.7 years respectively. The need for active new captains and first officers in the airline sector is significant. According to estimates, the airline sector would need over 300,000 active pilots by 2030. These elements will undoubtedly increase demand for simulator-based training programs that will prepare upcoming commercial airline pilots. The market is expected to expand between 2022 and 2030 as a result of a rise in the need for active pilots in a number of countries.



Purchase Inquiry: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13187



Segmental Overview



The market for flight simulator market is fragmented into the type and application. The type predicts that the full flight simulator segment will grow at the fastest rate. These systems are gaining popularity due to their durability, high fidelity, and simulation accuracy. Additionally, they are more adept at revealing problems such a tendency for pilot-induced oscillation (PIO). These systems provide digital electrical control loads, an electric motion system, and sound, motion, and graphics to build realistic training environments while consuming less power and guaranteeing lower operational life costs.



Throughout the projected period, commercial segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate. This segment will dominate during the predicted period due to an increase in commercial aviation and activities around the world.



Regional Overview



In the flight simulator market, North America represented the largest market share of the whole market. The need for pilot training grows as a result of the increased demand for air travel in North America, which is another key factor driving the market for flight simulators. In 2018, for instance, the worldwide passenger traffic in North America increased by 6.5% between 2017 and 2018, according to a report released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). A rise in passenger traffic will open up chances for new aircraft, which will in turn increase demand for flight simulators.



It is projected that Asia Pacific would become the region of the global market with the fastest rate of growth. One of the main development drivers for the flight simulator market is the rising inclination for air travel among customers in Asia Pacific's developing nations. This can be attributed to rising consumer disposable income, which is further supported by better air travel affordability. New domestic lines and pilots for such routes are required to meet this demand. As a result, there is an even greater need for flight simulators to teach new pilots.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Billion Flight simulator Market CAGR 6.5% Segments Covered By Type

By Application



List of the prominent players in the Global Flight simulator market:



• Airbus Group N.V.

• Avion Group, CAE, Inc.

• Collins Aerospace

• Elite Simulation Solutions

• Indra Sistemas Sa

• L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

• Precision Flight Controls Inc.

• Flightsafety International

• Frasca International, Inc.

• Boeing



Buy this Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13187/single



The global Flight simulator market is segmented as follows:



By Type



• Full Flight Simulator(FFS)

• Full Mission Simulator (FMS)

• Flight Training Devices (FTD)

• Fixed Base Simulator (FBS)

• UAV's

• Cockpit procedures trainer

• Others.



By Application



• Military Defense

• Civil

• Commercial

• Others



By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Egypt

o Kuwait

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com