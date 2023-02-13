Packaging Robots Market Size Worth USD 8.6 Billion by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Packaging robots market was estimated at around USD 4 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 9% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 8.6 billion by 2030.



Robotic systems, robots, and specialized software are used in the packaging industry to transfer various duties around and streamline the automated packaging process. In many different business verticals, including medicines, consumer goods, logistics, food & beverages, and others, packaging robot systems are used. The picking up of flat objects like glass or metal sheets using vacuum grippers is commonplace. In the course of packaging and palletizing operations, these grippers hold several objects simultaneously using suction caps. Vacuum grippers have been used extensively in the packing industry to handle items including large crates, boxes, cans, and bottles. The desire to lower overall operational costs across the packaging industry and an increase in manufacturing technological developments because of the increased demand for high-quality goods are two reasons that are fueling the expansion of the market for packaging robots.



Growth Factors



Some of the drivers propelling the worldwide packaging robot market include the rising demand for computerization across a variety of industries, the increased utilization of robots for maximum performance, and the cost savings connected with robotic packaging frameworks. The market is also anticipated to expand throughout the projected period as a result of the growing robotics market globally and the unrelenting growth of the retail and online business industries.



Packaging robots are reliable, and their labels offer good branding information. To aid in tracing products along the supply chain, an individual identifying code is generated after products are packaged. Robotics' unquestionable adaptability is their main advantage in the packaging sector. Additionally, pick-and-place robots and other robotic packaging systems include slim arms with wide reaches, strong repeatability, and precision tooling, all of which help them to be very accurate and exact. Their high level of precision makes them suited for a variety of packaging and supply chain tasks. Finally, adopting robot packing machinery can improve cycle time and product quality. Robotic actions are governed, resulting in consistently consistent outcomes that raise the caliber of packing. The packaging procedures can run smoothly because to this accuracy. Industrial infrastructure in affluent nations is ageing quickly. Manufacturers are being forced to focus on increasing production efficiency and practicing improved operational management due to the rising demand for a variety of commodities. The implementation of robotic automation in packaging units can help improve overall equipment efficiency (OEE), a necessary condition for sustainable production efficiency. Reduced physical dexterity and increased high-speed efficiency of product picking, packing, and palletizing are benefits of robotic installation in packaging lines. In addition, it gives good returns on investment and increases equipment efficiency at low operational expenses. Therefore, market expansion during the projection period is anticipated to be driven by value-added advantages provided by robotic automation.



In the e-Commerce industry, picking and palletizing robots are frequently used for order fulfilment because picking items manually requires a significant investment in time and resources. The rapid global expansion of e-Commerce is a crucial factor driving the market for packaging robots. The need for packaging robots in that particular industry will be supported by predictions that the e-Commerce sector will expand dramatically over the next few years.



Segmental Overview



The market for packaging robots market is fragmented into the gripper type and application. The gripper type predicts that the vacuum grippers segment will grow at the fastest rate. For levelling materials like glass or metal sheets, vacuum grippers are frequently utilized. Using pull covers, these grippers quickly seize a range of objects during the packaging and palletizing processes. Because vacuum grippers can handle objects like huge boxes, boxes, jars, and containers, they are increasingly widely employed in the packing sector.



Throughout the projected period, pick & place segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate. This is due to the rapidly expanding e-commerce industry and the usage of packaging robots to replace labor-intensive and difficult hand picking. Additionally, the benefits of packaging robots will boost the industry. These include a decrease in damage, cost savings, and improved efficiency in pick & place operations.



Regional Overview



In the packaging robots market, Asia-Pacific represented the largest market share of the whole market. A few of the numerous factors that contribute to this include the widespread usage of vision sensor technology and the rising use of packing robots as a result of high levels of automation and intelligent modernization. Another element driving the expansion of this industry is the increasing use of these robots, which can function in a range of temperatures and require a lot less floor space than people do.



Due to the region's fast expanding deployment of packaging robots in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries, North America is predicted to experience consistent growth. Additionally, growing interest in science and technology advancements as well as their use in the automotive industry are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the packaging robot market in this region.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Billion Packaging robots Market CAGR 9% Segments Covered By Gripper Type

By Application



List of the prominent players in the Global Packaging robots market:



• Comau

• FANUC Corporation

• Krones AG

• ABB Group

• Bosch Packaging Technology

• Brenton, LLC.

• Universal Robots A/S

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Remtec Automation, LLC.

• Schneider Electric SA



The global Packaging robots market is segmented as follows:



By Gripper Type



• Claw

• Clamp

• Vacuum



By Application



• Pick & place

• Packing

• Case packing

• Tray packing

• Filling

• Others



By Region/Geography



• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Middle East & Africa

• Latin America



