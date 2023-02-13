Rugged Phones Market Size 2023 With 7.5 % CAGR Increasing Need to Extend Outlook 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Rugged Phones market.

Rugged Phones Market is expected to grow at a 7.5 % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 5206.4 million by 2029 from USD 2715.6 million in 2022.

Rugged phones are specifically designed for durability and ruggedness, and are commonly used by individuals in construction, military, and other industries that require a sturdy and reliable phone. These phones are built to withstand harsh environments, including extreme temperatures, dust, water, and impact. They typically feature reinforced cases and displays, as well as long battery life.

Smartphone sensors are becoming more and more sophisticated, increasing the demand in the smartphone sensor market. Development of 5G and new applications will boost the growth of the rugged smartphone sensor market during the forecast period.

The demand for rugged phones has been increasing in recent years, driven by the growing need for durable and reliable communication devices in harsh working environments. The market for rugged phones is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by advancements in technology and the increasing number of industries adopting these devices. Additionally, the increasing use of mobile devices in outdoor and industrial settings is expected to drive demand for rugged phones Market.

Get Sample Copy of Rugged Phones Market:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4332/rugged-phones-market/#request-a-sample

Demand for smartphones and feature phones is growing at an impressive rate, partly due to increased investment in R&D related to advances in display technology, communication networks, batteries and cameras. Timely updates to rugged phone designs and integration of new features to compete with constantly updated consumer smartphones and feature phones increase sales of rugged phones, especially in industries with harsh working environments doing. These phones are IP certified, dustproof, drop-tested and feature high-capacity batteries for industrial responders and public safety, which are in increasing demand in developed and developing countries in recent years.

Overall, the rugged phone market offers significant growth potential, and many leading technology companies have started to offer rugged phone options to meet the growing demand.

Recent Developments:

In 2020, Juniper Systems Limited declared its expansion into India through new partnership with Elkay India. Through this alliance, the companies are expected to address the need of surveying, industrial, and energy markets in India for data loggers and receivers working in harsh weather conditions.

In 2020, Borqs Technologies, Inc. formed a strategic partnership with Juniper Systems for a variety of mobile data collection applications in harsh and hazardous work environments.

Strategic Insights

Report highlights - Rugged Phones Market Report Coverage Details Market Size Value by US$ 4,850.42 million by 2029 Growth rate CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2029 Forecast Period 2023 to 2029 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 133 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Screen Size, and End-User and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Rugged Phones Market Players

The rugged phones market key players include Blackview, Caterpillar Inc, DOOGEE, Juniper Systems Inc, Sonim Technologies Inc, Zebra Technologies Corporation, OUKITEL, AGM MOBIL, Ulefone Mobile, Unitech Electronics Co., LTD and Others.

Browse a Full Premium Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4332/rugged-phones-market/

Key Market Segments: Rugged Phones Market

Rugged Phones Market by Type

Semi-Rugged

Fully-Rugged

Rugged Phones Market by Screen Size

Below 5 Inches

5 Inches To 6 Inches

Above 6 Inches

Rugged Phones Market by End-Users

Industrial

Government

Commercial

Military and Defence

Consumer

Increasing Demand of Rugged Phones across Diverse Industries

The consumer electronics industry worldwide has benefited greatly from the significant adoption of smartphones for both mission-critical and non-critical communications in industries such as construction, manufacturing, retail, transportation, and emergency services. increase. Demand for smartphones and feature phones is growing rapidly due to increasing investment in R&D related to display technology, communication networks, batteries and cameras. Timely updates to rugged phone designs and integration of new features to compete with constantly updated consumer smartphones and feature phones have helped boost sales of rugged phones, especially in industrial sectors with harsh working environments. Increased has. These phones are IP certified, dustproof, drop-tested, and feature high-capacity batteries for industrial responders and public safety, which are in increasing demand in developed and developing countries in recent years. Therefore, the prevalence of smartphones and feature phones with rugged features is driving the growth of the rugged phone market.

Growing demands for sensor enabled devices

Increasing demand for sensor-enabled devices in various sectors is the main factor driving the growth of the rugged smartphone sensors market during the forecast period. The large size and high durability of batteries have contributed to the shrinking sensor market for rugged smartphones. They enable a wide variety of sensor activities such as imaging, touch detection, sensors for gaming applications, and harsh climate conditions. All these factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rising advantages and demands

Rugged smartphones offer various advantages over regular smartphones, driving the growth of the rugged smartphone sensor market during the forecast period. Rugged smartphones are reinforced smartphones designed to withstand all climatic conditions and are sealed with a rugged case to protect against shock, dust, water and other conditions. Therefore, it is in great demand in the military and defence sector, gaming sector, etc. All these advantages of rugged smartphones are driving the growth of the rugged smartphone sensor market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Industry 4.0 Market

The Global Industry 4.0 Market is expected to grow at more than 26% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 305 billion by 2029 from a little above USD 68 billion in 2022.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1789/industry-4-0-market/

Dual In-line Memory Module (DIMM) Market

DIMM (Dual In-line Memory Module) Market size is expected to grow at more than 22% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 10 billion by 2029 from a little above USD 3 billion in 2022.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/773/dual-in-line-memory-module-dimm-market/

Protective Relay Market

Protective Relay Market is expected to grow at 4% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2.95 billion by 2029 from USD 1.90 billion in 2022.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1169/protective-relay-market/

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is expected to grow at 35% CAGR from 2023 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 521.3 billion by 2028 from 35 USD billion in 2022.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2064/artificial-intelligence-ai-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/

Contact: Irfan Tamboli sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com

+91-7507-07-8687