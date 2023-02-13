A large Finnish manufacturing industry company continues cooperation with Innofactor in the digitalization project of the quotation process

Finnish English

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on February 13, 2023, at 11:55 Finnish time

Innofactor and a large Finnish globally operating manufacturing industry company have signed a contract to continue the work on digitalization of the company’s quotation process.

Innofactor will continue the work started in 2020 to design and implement, using agile methods, a cloud-based solution for managing the quotation process and handling and storing related information and documents. The solution is implemented using Microsoft Azure PaaS cloud services.

The total value (excluding VAT) of the contract is a maximum of EUR 0.70 million and the services will be delivered during the year 2023.

