Global Ultrafast Lasers Market Report 2022 to 2028: Featuring Lumentum Holdings, Coherent, IMRA America and Amplitude Systemes Among Others

The Global Ultrafast Lasers Market size is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Spectroscopic method called ultrafast laser spectroscopy uses ultrashort pulse lasers to analyze dynamics on very short time scales (attoseconds to nanoseconds). The behavior of charge carriers, atoms, and molecules is studied using various techniques. There are several aspects of the laser pulse that must be understood to perform reliable spectroscopic measurements, including pulse duration, pulse energy, spectral phase, and spectral shape.



Through measurements of autocorrelation or cross-correlation with another pulse that has been thoroughly characterized, information regarding pulse duration can be obtained. Frequency-resolved optical gating (FROG) and spectrum phase interferometry for direct electric-field reconstruction are two techniques that allow for a thorough analysis of pulses (SPIDER). The goal of pulse shaping is to precisely alter the pulses coming from the source, including their amplitude, phase, and length.



To increase the intensity of a pulse, chirped pulse amplification which consists of a pulse stretcher, amplifier, and compressor is typically used. During the amplification, it won't alter the pulse's duration or phase. By initially chirping the pulse in a nonlinear material and broadening the spectrum, pulse compression (shortening the pulse length) is made possible.



A compressor is then used to compensate for the chirp. In this situation, a fiber compressor is typically utilized. Optical modulators that subject a laser beam to Fourier transformations are referred to as pulse shapers. Modulators are also known as intensity modulators, phase modulators, polarization modulators, and spatial light modulators depending on which aspect of light is regulated.



Optical modulators are classified as Acoustic-optic modulators, Liquid crystal modulators, Electro-optic modulators, etc. depending on the modulation method. Each is devoted to a separate set of uses. By ionizing and collisional an electron, high harmonic generation (HHG), a nonlinear process, transforms intense laser energy from one single frequency to high harmonics of that frequency.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The introduction of numerous rules has also caused consumers to reduce their demand, which is disrupting the market for ultrafast lasers' potential revenue as well as its supply chain.

To promote the widespread use of ultrafast laser market trends, the government and the major market players are working together and investing in research and development. Additionally, businesses are expressing an interest in mergers and acquisitions that will boost their market share and contribute to the ultrafast laser market's expected growth throughout the current forecast period.



Market Growth Factors

More Accurate Measurement Of Dimensions



The need for a small, dependable electronic device was created by technological advancements in consumer electronics, computers, networking and telecom, transportation, healthcare, and consumer electronics. Such portable electronic devices demand great dimensional accuracy for components like displays.

It is projected that there is expected to be a rise in demand for the fabrication materials required to make high-performance semiconductor components. In high-speed, completely integrated applications like aerospace and some consumer electronics, the demand for compact equipment has expanded dramatically.



Innovation In Technology And Use Of Ultrafast Lasers In Various Industry Applications



Numerous industries are undoubtedly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but if things return to normal, it is anticipated that the economy will recoup.

For instance, there will be a considerable change in the automotive industry toward electric vehicles (EVs), which will lead to a demand for ultrafast laser systems. Both the consumer electronics industry and the medical industry are seeing a similar trend. Many sectors are adopting ultrafast lasers due to their many benefits.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Complicated Manufacturing Processes



The market for ultrafast lasers is growing because of the need for increased dimensional accuracy and government policies that support them, but other issues, such as manufacturing challenges, are anticipated to limit the market growth.

Handling these systems in an industrial setting needs technical proficiency due to their technological complexity, nonlinear effects during beam propagation, and interaction process. Therefore, despite the numerous benefits this technology claims to offer, it is commonly criticized for being delicate, expensive, and slow, which makes it difficult to implement into production processes.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition & scenarios

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Ultrafast Lasers Market



Chapter 4. Global Ultrafast Lasers Market by Pulse Duration

4.1 Global Femtosecond Market by Region

4.2 Global Picosecond Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Ultrafast Lasers Market by End User

5.1 Global Medical Market by Region

5.2 Global Industrial Market by Region

5.3 Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region

5.4 Global Automotive Market by Region

5.5 Global Aerospace & Defense Market by Region

5.6 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Ultrafast Lasers Market by Type

6.1 Global Fiber Lasers Market by Region

6.2 Global Mode-Locked Lasers Market by Region

6.3 Global Titanium-Sapphire Lasers Market by Region

6.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Ultrafast Lasers Market by Application

7.1 Global Micromachining Market by Region

7.2 Global Scientific Research Market by Region

7.3 Global Medical Device Fabrication Market by Region

7.4 Global Cardiovascular Stent Manufacturing Market by Region

7.5 Global Bio-Imaging Market by Region

7.6 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Ultrafast Lasers Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Lumentum Holdings, Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.2 NKT Photonics A/S (NKT A/S)

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3 TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.4 Coherent, Inc. (II-VI Incorporated)

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expense

9.5 IMRA America, Inc. (Aisin Corporation)

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.6 Amplitude Systemes

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.6.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.6.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.7 Clark-MXR, Inc.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.8 DPSS Lasers Inc.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.9 Wuhan Huaray Precision Laser Co., Ltd.

9.9.1 Company Overview



