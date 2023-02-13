Polyphenol Market Worth USD 3.0 Billion by 2030, to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyphenol Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Polyphenol Market Information by Source, Type, Application, And Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 5.20% CAGR to reach USD 3.0 Billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Plants naturally contain polyphenols as a micronutrient. Polyphenols are a class of roughly 500 different varieties that are together referred to as phytochemicals. Additionally, polyphenols have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. In order to treat chronic cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, these are widely employed. Because they are regarded as a nutritious food, polyphenols are becoming more and more in demand worldwide. Therefore, the global polyphenol market is expanding as a result of rising health benefits awareness. In addition, due to their antioxidant characteristics, polyphenols are frequently utilised in cosmetics and personal care items as skin lightening, moisturisers, and anti-wrinkle treatments.

The growing health consciousness and health concerns among the senior population around the world are also contributing to the growth of the polyphenol market.

Additionally, polyphenols aid in intestinal and hepatic conjugation, plasma transport, and the promotion of strong bone and brain development. One of the polyphenols, pomegranate peel, is widely utilised in non-synthetic materials as a dye on the Indian subcontinent. Additionally, polyphenols can be used to replace non-renewable food colours like propyl gallate, silicon dioxide, tartrazine, sodium nitrite, and others with renewable alternatives. Additionally, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has authorised the use of polyphenols to protect the chain of custody for food and feed as well as to guarantee the wellbeing of European consumers. This could accelerate the global polyphenol market's expansion.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 3.0 Billion CAGR 5.20% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Source, Type, Application, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The increasing awareness about gaining health benefits is driving the growth. They are using advanced technology and innovations to propel the growth of the global market.

Competitive Analysis:

There are Many Top-Performing Key Players in the Global Polyphenols Market, such as:

Frutarom (Israel)

Indena S.p.A. (Italy)

Ajinomoto OmniChem N.V. (Belgium)

Naturex (France)

Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Diana Group (France)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

MB- Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)

Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp. (China)

Among others.





Market Dynamics:

The Polyphenol Market offers a wide variety of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, functional food & beverages, and nutritional supplements. The number of applications is growing, which is expanding market prospects. They are accelerating the expansion of the global market by utilising cutting-edge technologies and innovations.

The global market is expanding as a result of rising health benefits awareness. As a result, the market for polyphenol may be significantly constrained by its rising demand, rising supply, and short availability.



COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is mentioned as yet another global restraint in the Polyphenol Market Analysis Report. The paucity of manpower and transportation had halted the expansion of the world market. Therefore, there has been an influence on investors and large productivity. Thus, in order to seize new opportunities, the worldwide market is also involving more major players. In a short amount of time, more providers are needed to meet the growing demand for polyphenol across numerous geographies, which could present further hurdles for the polyphenol market.

Market Segmentation Overview:

the Polyphenol Market is segmented on the basis of source, type, applications, and region.

Based on the Source Segment, the Polyphenol Market is classified into fruits, nuts, legumes, vegetables, whole grains, spices, beverages, and others.

The Polyphenol Market is classified into stilbenes, flavonoids, phenolic acids, and lignans based on the Type Segment.

Based on the Application Segmentation, the Polyphenols Market has various applications such as dietary supplements, functional food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others.



Regional Analysis:

The Polyphenols Market has been segmented into various regions such as Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa.

Due to growing health concerns among the elderly and young population, the Asia Pacific area now holds a monopoly on the global polyphenol market. Due to the region's expanding food & beverage industry, developing nations like China and India are anticipated to generate the greatest Polyphenol Market Share. Additionally, North America is now the second-largest contributor to the expansion of the polyphenol market size. Due to the high concentration of polyphenols in medicines, cosmetics, and personal care goods in this region, the need for polyphenol is increasing. Along with that, the demand in the European region is rising as people become more aware of the advantages of improving their health.



