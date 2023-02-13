Liquid Biopsy Market Size & Share to Surpass $10.9 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Liquid Biopsy Market is valued at USD 4.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 10.9 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 17.8% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Market Overview

The next-generation sequencing for advanced cancer patients using liquid biopsies, an increase in the number of cancer patients, and a rise in patient demand for minimally invasive therapies are all contributing to the growth of the Liquid Biopsy market.

We forecast that the circulating tumor cells category in Liquid Biopsy market sales will account for more than 34% of total sales by 2028 due to a rise in the number of clinically necessary tests using genetic studies in recent years.

Market Dynamics

Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Fuel Market Expansion

On a global basis, the number of cancer patients has considerably increased. Some of the factors contributing to the rise in cancer cases include environmental factors, cigarette smoking, infectious disorders, including Hepatitis B and C, as well as lifestyle changes. Liquid Biopsy has several benefits over conventional cancer diagnostic techniques, including lower cost, therapy monitoring, tumor heterogeneity discovery, early prognosis, acquired drug resistance, and patient comfort (by eliminating the need for surgery). In conjunction with the rise in cancer prevalence, it is therefore projected that the preference for liquid biopsies will rise during the projection period.

Government Spending on Healthcare Infrastructure will Stimulate Market Expansion

Increased backing from the federal government will probably hasten market expansion. In addition, the healthcare industry will continue to expand and grow due to governmental and private players, particularly in emerging countries, which will provide appealing market expansion potential. The market would also profit from high investment returns assured by research activities. Additionally, initiatives by the government to spread awareness, especially in developing economies, the surge in the personal disposable income level, the introduction of technologically driven products in hospitals, increasing investment for the development of advanced medical products and devices, and increase in demand for non-invasive surgical procedures, positively affect the market growth rate.

Top Players in the Global Liquid Biopsy Market

Bio-Rad Laboratories (United States)

Biocept Inc. (United States)

Guardant Health (United States)

Illumina Inc. (United States)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson (United States)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (United States)

MDxHealth SA (Belgium)

QIAGEN N.V. (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (United States)

Top Trends in Global Liquid Biopsy Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Liquid Biopsy industry is increasing spending on research and development, particularly for medical devices and instruments, in developed and emerging nations.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Liquid Biopsy industry: an increase in new cancer cases and the disease's rising prevalence. Breast cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, and cancer incidence is rising.

Top Report Findings

Based on Product & Services, most of the Liquid Biopsy market's revenue is controlled by the assay kits category. The market for Liquid Biopsy heavily relies on the distance collection of samples by shipping the diagnostics kits to the patient due to the lack of direct laboratories with the infrastructure to perform the Liquid Biopsy tests on the majority of patients in need, which can be attributed to the growth.

Based on Circulating Biomarkers, most of the Liquid Biopsy market's revenue is controlled by the circulating tumor cells category. Since liquid biopsies are regarded as the most accurate way to find circulating tumor cells, they have acquired significant traction in the market.

Based on Applications, the cancer category controls most of the Liquid Biopsy market's revenue. The growing use of Liquid Biopsy techniques for diagnosing different cancer kinds only explains this. The prevalence of cancer cases has increased among the world's population, which has accelerated the growth of the cancer segment.

Based on Technology, most of the Liquid Biopsy market's revenue is controlled by the multi-gene parallel analysis using the NGS category. This is due to the NGS technology's improved ability to identify even cancer mutations with lower frequency.

Based on Clinical Applications, the treatment monitoring category controls most of the Liquid Biopsy market's revenue. The expansion can be attributed to greater acceptance and understanding of Liquid Biopsy tests for the early diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Based on End Users, most of the Liquid Biopsy market's revenue is controlled by the hospitals and physician laboratories category, attributable to the increased use of Liquid Biopsy tests in the laboratory and hospitals, the patients' preferred healthcare settings.

Based on Sample Type, most of the Liquid Biopsy market's revenue is controlled by the blood category. A blood test is non-invasive, risk-free, and uncomfortable. Additionally, it decreases the expense and length of the diagnostic process. The detection of CTCs, cfDNAs, exosomes and microvesicles in the blood sample has increased the use of blood-based Liquid Biopsy.



Recent Developments in the Global Liquid Biopsy Market

In November 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific released a slew of dPCR Liquid Biopsy assays for their Applied Biosystems Absolute Q dPCR system and a custom design tool to help with cancer research. The business announced the availability of more than 50 Absolute Q Liquid Biopsy Assays for use on the fully integrated digital PCR system, which is meant to produce results in 90 minutes with minimal hands-on time.

In June 2021, BioMark Diagnostic Solutions, Inc. was awarded USD 825,000 to develop BioMark's Liquid Biopsy assay for lung cancer screening. The Consortium for Industrial Research and Innovation in Medical Technology is providing a significant portion of the funding, as are Spark awards from the Canadian Cancer Society, Brain Canada Foundation, and Canadian Institutes of Health Research - Institute of Cancer Research.

Multi-gene Parallel Analysis using NGS Category in Liquid Biopsy Market to boom to an Exaggerating Revenue

Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Liquid Biopsy to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on the technology, the Liquid Biopsy market is divided into multi-gene parallel analysis using NGS and single-gene analysis using PCR microarrays.

During the forecast period, the market for Liquid Biopsy is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the multi-gene parallel analysis using the NGS category. NGS technology can identify a wide range of mutations that may contribute to carcinogenesis and resistance mechanisms developed from pre-existing clones due to therapy.

On the other hand, the single-gene analysis using PCR microarrays category is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. PCR is used more frequently for various tasks, such as gene mapping, bacterial infections, fungal infections, and other genomic applications. PCR testing provides accurate, quick, and real-time diagnostic data that help directly tailor cancer therapy therapies.

North America Region in Liquid Biopsy Market to Generate More 33% Revenue

North America dominates the market throughout the projection period. This is mostly because liquid biopsies are used more frequently in North America to diagnose cancer. The US currently dominates the worldwide Liquid Biopsy market because of the fast-rising number of cancer cases in a large market like the US.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation

By Product & Services

Assay Kits

Instruments

Services



By Circulating Biomarkers

Circulating Tumor Cells

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Cell-free DNA (cfDNA)

Extracellular Vesicles (EVS)

Other Circulating Biomarkers



By Applications

Cancer Application Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Melanoma Other Cancers

Non-cancer Applications

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

Organ Transplantation

Infectious Disease Testing



By Technology

Multi-gene Parallel Analysis using NGS

Single-gene Analysis using PCR Microarrays

By Clinical Applications

Early Cancer Screening

Therapy Selection

Treatment Monitoring

Recurrence Monitoring

By End Users

Reference Laboratories

Hospitals and Physician Laboratories

Academic & Research Centers

Other End Users

By Sample Types

Blood

Other Sample Types

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 10.9 Billion CAGR 17.8% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biocept Inc., Guardant Health, Illumina Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, MDxHealth SA, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

