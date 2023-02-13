Global Wheat Protein Market Report 2022: Rapid Growth of Veganism Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wheat Protein Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Concentration (75% concentration, 80% concentration and 95% concentration), By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wheat Protein Market size is expected to reach $7.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



Wheat is processed with a variety of enzymes to produce wheat proteins, which are mostly derived from plants. These are insoluble functional proteins with distinct visco-elastic properties that give a finished product elasticity and extensibility. The proteins are thought to be a good substitute for animal-based protein. They are extensively employed in a variety of end-use industries, including animal feed, cosmetics and personal care, bakery and confectionery, and nutrition supplements.



The expanding popularity of plant-based diets and the rise in the number of people embracing vegan diets in developing nations are anticipated to be the main drivers of the growth of the wheat protein business. Additionally, an increasing ageing population, income levels, and rapid urbanisation are projected to stimulate product demand.



The global population has long been concerned with weight regulation, but now obesity is an epidemic on a global scale. According to the World Health Organization, the percentage of obese and overweight adults worldwide has increased by three times since 1975, to 13% and 39%, respectively. In addition, the Global Nutrition Report estimates that 45.4 million people would be wasting, 38.9 million will be overweight, and 149.2 million will be stunted by the year 2020. In order to maintain their general health and weight, people are now putting more emphasis on eating a balanced, plant-based diet, which is fueling market expansion.



Market Growth Factors

Benefits For Consumers Who Are Lactose Intolerant And Concerned About Their Health And Fitness



The condition known as lactose intolerance is characterised by the body's inability to readily digest lactose, a type of natural sugar present in milk and other dairy products. While some individuals with lactose intolerance can tolerate whey protein isolates without experiencing any negative side effects, others find that only plant-based proteins are easier to digest. These elements are increasing the market's need for wheat protein.



Veganism is a rapidly spreading movement in the world.



The availability of more delicious alternatives than ever before is one of the reasons why more and more people are cutting back on their use of animal products. Another important element in the growth of the vegan food industry is rising public knowledge of the negative health impacts of consuming animal products as well as the negative ecological and ethical effects of animal agriculture. As a result, this aspect is causing the market for wheat protein to increase more quickly.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is classified intowheat protein, wheat protein hydrolysate, wheat protein isolate, and wheat gluten. In 2021, the wheat gluten segment generated the largest revenue share. Wheat gluten is frequently used in bread goods because to its wide range of functions, which include viscoelasticity, texturing, foaming, binding, and emulsification. Additionally, it makes a great meat alternative for vegan and vegetarian foods. Throughout the projected period, these characteristics are anticipated to fuel segment demand.



Concentration Outlook



Based on Concentration, the market is classifiedinto 75% concentration, 80% concentration, and 95% concentration. Given that it includes a greater density of diluted protein and is generally used in dietary supplements, 75% protein had the biggest revenue share in the market in 2021.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is classified into Bakery & Confectionery, Animal Feed, Dairy, Personal Care, and Sports & Nutrition. Dairy is anticipated to grow consistently with a high CAGR in the application segment. Demand in the dairy application area has increased as a result of the high population of lactose intolerant persons.

Additionally, this protein successfully substitutes lactose in products made from fermented dairy. It is regularly used as a cheap substitute for milk and is commonly seen in vegetable beverages and sweets.

Scope of the Study

By Application

Bakery & Confectionaries

Sports & Nutrition

Animal Feed

Dairy

Personal Care

By Concentration

75% concentration

80% concentration

95% concentration

By Product

Wheat Gluten

Textured Wheat Proteins

Wheat Protein Isolates

Wheat Protein Hydrolysates

Key Market Players

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Roquette Freres SA

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Tereos S.A.

Batory Foods, Inc.

Kerry Group PLC

BENEO GmbH (Sudzucker AG)

Manildra Group

Crespel & Deiters GmbH and Co. KG

