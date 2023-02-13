U.S. Risk Announces Acquisition of Gumtree Wholesale Insurance Brokers

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Risk Insurance Group, LLC, a leading property and casualty wholesale broker and specialty lines underwriting manager, today announced the acquisition of Jackson, Mississippi-based Gumtree Wholesale Insurance Brokers, Inc. The company specializes in trucking insurance solutions for the transportation industry and will join U.S. Risk Brokers, the wholesale brokerage division of U.S. Risk. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Commenting on the new partnership, Gumtree President Nick Myers shared: “Since Gumtree’s founding in 2010, we have earned a strong reputation for delivering quality service and solutions to our valued agents and transportation industry clients. Partnering with U.S. Risk, we look forward to further enhancing our current service offerings and industry expertise with expanded access to additional markets, products and U.S. Risk’s best-in-class resources.”

Randall Goss, chief executive officer for U.S. Risk, added: “This exciting partnership establishes a new Mississippi-based presence for U.S. Risk and significantly expands our national transportation industry expertise and capabilities. We are thrilled to welcome the talented professionals from Gumtree to the U.S. Risk team and look forward to continuing to serve our valued retail agency partners with a dedicated team of local experts.”



About U.S. Risk

U.S. Risk Insurance Group is a leading property and casualty wholesale broker and specialty lines underwriting manager headquartered in Dallas, Texas. With 16 different office locations throughout the United States, the company offers a broad range of products and services through its various divisions, U.S. Risk Brokers, U.S. Risk Solutions and U.S. Risk Underwriters. For more information, visit www.usrisk.com.

