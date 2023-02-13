Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Mäkelä

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lasse Markus Mäkelä

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 25295/11/14

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-02-09

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1743 Unit price: 3.53 EUR

(2): Volume: 3943 Unit price: 3.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volyymi: 5686 Volume weighted average price: 3.5508 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-02-10

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2314 Unit price: 3.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volyymi: 2314 Volume weighted average price: 3.56 EUR



