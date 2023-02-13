Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Mäkelä

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lasse Markus Mäkelä
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 25295/11/14
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-02-09
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1743 Unit price: 3.53 EUR
(2): Volume: 3943 Unit price: 3.56 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volyymi: 5686 Volume weighted average price: 3.5508 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-02-10
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2314 Unit price: 3.56 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volyymi: 2314 Volume weighted average price: 3.56 EUR