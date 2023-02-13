Outlook on the Flat Steel Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Allegheny Technologies, Arcelormittal, China Steel and Hyundai Steel

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flat Steel Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flat steel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% during 2023-2030. This report on global flat steel market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global flat steel market by segmenting the market based on product type, material type, application and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the flat steel market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Rapid Industrialization

Advancement of Technology in Various Industries

Rapid Growth of Buildings and Construction Sectors

Market Challenges

High Investment Costs

Fluctuation in the Price of Iron Ore

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface



2. Key Insights



3. Global Flat Steel Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges



4. Global Flat Steel Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Flat Steel Market by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sheet and Strips

5.3. Plates



6. Global Flat Steel Market by Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Carbon Steel

6.3 Alloy Steel

6.4 Stainless Steel

6.5 Tool Steel



7. Global Flat Steel Market by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Building and Infrastructure

7.3 Automotive and Other Transport

7.4 Mechanical Equipment

7.5 Others



8. Global Flat Steel Market by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 United Kingdom

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Russia

8.2.7 Netherlands

8.2.8 Rest of the Europe

8.3 North America

8.3.1 United States

8.3.2 Canada

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Australia

8.4.6 Indonesia

8.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Mexico

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 Turkey

8.6.3 Iran

8.6.4 United Arab Emirates

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9. SWOT Analysis



10. Porter's Five Forces



11. Market Value Chain Analysis



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Scenario

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

12.2.2. Arcelormittal

12.2.3. China Steel Corporation

12.2.4. Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd.

12.2.5. JFE Steel Corporation

12.2.6. Nippon Steel Corporation

12.2.7. POSCO

12.2.8. SSAB AB

12.2.9. Tata Steel Limited

12.2.10. Thyssenkrupp AG

12.2.11. United States Steel Corporation

12.2.12. Voestalpine Stahl GmbH

