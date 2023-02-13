Venous Reflux Disease Treatment Market Size to Surpass USD 12 Billion with Healthy CAGR of 7.50% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Strategies and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Venous Reflux Disease Treatment Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy to grasp full analysis. The persuasive Venous Reflux Disease Treatment report provides statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. The report also plays key role in keeping hold of reputation of the firm and its products. The market document contains all the information including market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements while also detailing about what the major players are doing in respect of product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and how it is affecting the market in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values for the market.



Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global venous reflux disease treatment market in the forecast period 2023-2030. The expected CAGR of the global venous reflux disease treatment market tends to be around 7.50% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 6.72 billion in 2022, and it would grow up to USD 12 billion by 2030. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Venous disorders are diseases that affect the veins in the body. Varicose veins are one of the most common diseases that is caused by damaged vein walls and valves. According to the article published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, around 23% of adults in the U.S. have varicose veins. Numerous methods, such as endovenous ablation, sclerotherapy/adhesion injection, ligation or stripping, and supportive treatment, are used for venous reflux disease treatment.

Chronic venous insufficiency is a type of condition which occurs when the venous valves or walls in the leg veins are not working properly, making it difficult for blood to return to the heart from the legs, which causes blood to pool or collate within those veins. It causes blood to pool in the leg veins, causing high pressure in those veins. It may cause mild symptoms at first. But later, this condition may interfere with the quality of life and lead to severe complications.

Key players operating in the global venous reflux disease treatment market include:

Teleflex, Inc. (U.S.)

Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

VVT Medical (Israel),

BTG International Inc (U.K.)

AngioDynamics (U.S)

Medtronic (U.S.)

Candela Corporation (U.S)

biolitec® A.G. (Germany),

Sciton (U.S.)

Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

Cardinal Health. (U.S.)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

Cook (U..S)

Recent Developments:

In March 2021, Medtronic launched an Investigation Device Exemption (IDE) study to regulate the effectiveness and safety of the Abre venous self-expanding stent system to be used in the treatment of deep venous diseases

Opportunities for Key Players:

Growing Initiatives by Different Organizations

Numerous organizations, such as the British Association of Sclerotherapies (BAS), undertake initiatives annually to raise awareness and encourage the adoption of several treatments. An increasing number of product approvals is also contributing to the market growth. For instance, in November 2020, Vascular Barcelona Devices (V.B. Devices) received approval of the C.E. mark for Varixio Pod Air as Class 1 s medical device intended for automated preparation of foam for varicose veins sclerotherapy . Thus, several initiatives like these are leading to market growth.

The emergence of Several Product Launches

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and investments in R&D for portfolio expansion are some of the major key strategies undertaken by the foremost players to support their market position. For instance, in August 2019, Surekha Varicose Veins Mumbai launched India's first-ever Cryo Laser and Cryo Sclerotherapy (CLaCS) to treat small varicose veins in the leg and spider veins. This technology consists of A.R. (Augmented Reality), Transdermal laser, and sclerotherapy.

Key Market Segments Covered in Venous Reflux Disease Treatment Industry Research

Type

Stage-1

Stage-2

Stage-3

Treatment

Medication

Home Remedies

Non-Surgical and Procedures

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Speciality Centres

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy





Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Key Growth Drivers:

Increase in Geriatric Population

The geriatric population is expected to increase the patient population globally, which boots the global venous reflux disease treatment market in the forecast period. According to the WHO, the global elderly population is expected to reach around 2 billion by 2050, from 617 million in 2015. Varicose veins are more common among older adults and women. For instance, as per the article published in the Journal of American Heart Association, around 23% of U.S. adults are projected to have varicose veins. This boost the market growth.

Increasing Demand for Noninvasive Surgeries

Noninvasive options have mostly replaced surgery. The preference for noninvasive surgeries has increased in recent years. This factor is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Noninvasive methods also include minimum hospital stays, therefore saving time and cost. Many surgeons are adopting sclerotherapy, endovenous laser treatment, and radiofrequency ablation over conventional surgical practices. Thus, this factor increases the market growth.

Venous Reflux Disease Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The major countries covered in the venous reflux disease treatment market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is expected to have the highest market growth due to an aesthetically conscious patient base. People are willing to undergo cosmetic procedures due to the evident results and safety.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market due to a large pool of patients, an increase in surgeries, and rising healthcare expenditure.

