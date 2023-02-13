Insights on the Parenteral Nutrition Global Market to 2027 - Key Players Include Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen, Fresenius Kabi, JW Pharmaceuticals and Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parenteral Nutrition Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global parenteral nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.88% during 2021-2027. The increasing poverty at a global level and concern about nutritional health are the major factors that demand the parenteral nutrition supply. The factors that drive the market growth are increasing malnutrition in general and hospitalized patients.

Malnutrition is a growing concern that requires a parenteral nutrition supply. The major targeted population is hospitalized patients, preterm birth, cancer patient, and other diseases that demand parenteral nutrition and gives a boost to the market growth at the global market.



Parenteral nutrition is also called the intravenous administration of nutrition, which includes carbohydrates, proteins, fat, electrolytes, mineral, fat, vitamins, water, and other trace elements. Parenteral nutrition (PN) is used to deliver nutritional supply to patients who cannot tolerate enteral or oral nutrition delivery.

There are two types of parenteral nutrition: total and partial parenteral. Depending on the patient's conditions and nutritional health status, the patient can receive total or partial parenteral nutrition in healthcare settings.



Market Trends and Drivers

Availability of Standardized and Commercial Parenteral Nutrition Solutions

The increasing demand for personalized and commercial medicine in the healthcare industry is a growing trend addressed in recent years. The growing preference for standardized and commercial parenteral nutrition solutions gives a new shape to the parenteral nutrition market.

Standardized parenteral nutrition products are convenient and flexible for healthcare services it can be given to patients without compounding in-house. Standardized and commercial parenteral nutrition products can be sourced as institution-specific standardized formulations, patient-specific customized, or commercially available products. The demand for standardized and commercial parenteral nutrition has been increasing in recent years due to beneficiaries associated with the products. These solutions offer several advantages to healthcare organizations, including stability & compatibility and minimal manipulation.

Increasing Targeted Patient Population

Parenteral nutrition treats and manages various chronic conditions, malnourished patient populations, and emergency medical conditions. Worldwide, the increasing patient population drives the demand for nutritional support in healthcare services such as hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. Globally, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is one of the major factors that drive the significant demand for hospitalization where patients demand nutritional support due to the increasing illness or inability to meet the nutritional demand. On another side, the increasing poverty led to various medical conditions and demand for parenteral conditions.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death accounted for at the global level. In 2020, more than 18 million cancer cases were registered worldwide. Among cancer patients, malnutrition is a common condition that requires external nutrition support. Around 1.8 million people with cancer die just due to malnutrition. The higher prevalence of malnutrition among cancer patients drives the parenteral nutrition market growth.

Industry Restraints

Complications Associated with Parenteral Nutrition



Parenteral nutrition is a complex procedure to feed the external nutritional support for the patients. Most hospitalized patients receive parenteral nutrition due to the hospital's associated malnutrition and medical condition. Both factors are challenging for parenteral nutrition delivery.

The most vital complication of parenteral nutrition support is the failure to achieve the desired goals due to inadequate monitoring. Due to the higher risk of complications associated with parenteral nutrition, it is given less prominence than enteral nutrition, which hampers the parenteral nutrition market growth.

The primary and major concerns related to parenteral nutrition are infection of the bloodstream from the atrophy of the digestive tract when it isn't being used and IV catheter.

Vendor Landscape

Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter, Fresenius Kabi, JW Pharmaceutical, and Kelun Pharmaceuticals are some of the leading players in the parenteral nutrition market.

These companies account for the higher market share and show high industry penetration by offering advanced and quality solutions. On the other hand, emerging industry players and new start-ups are trying to achieve a solid customer base and market expansion.

The presence of emerging industry players positively influences the competition in the global parenteral nutrition market. The primary competition among the industry players accounted due to new product launches, emerging, and gold standard formulations.



Key Company Profiles

Baxter

B. Braun Melsungen

Fresenius Kabi

JW Pharmaceuticals

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceuticals

Other Prominent Vendors

Aculife

Albert David

Amanta Healthcare

American Reagent

BML PARENTERAL DRUGS

Caritas Healthcare

Eurofarma

EuroLife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Farmoterapica

Grifol

ICU Medical

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Soleo Health

REVIV

Pfizer

Vifor Pharma

Report Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 289 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $7.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $10.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

