Insights on the Parenteral Nutrition Global Market to 2027 - Key Players Include Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen, Fresenius Kabi, JW Pharmaceuticals and Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parenteral Nutrition Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global parenteral nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.88% during 2021-2027. The increasing poverty at a global level and concern about nutritional health are the major factors that demand the parenteral nutrition supply. The factors that drive the market growth are increasing malnutrition in general and hospitalized patients.
Malnutrition is a growing concern that requires a parenteral nutrition supply. The major targeted population is hospitalized patients, preterm birth, cancer patient, and other diseases that demand parenteral nutrition and gives a boost to the market growth at the global market.
Parenteral nutrition is also called the intravenous administration of nutrition, which includes carbohydrates, proteins, fat, electrolytes, mineral, fat, vitamins, water, and other trace elements. Parenteral nutrition (PN) is used to deliver nutritional supply to patients who cannot tolerate enteral or oral nutrition delivery.
There are two types of parenteral nutrition: total and partial parenteral. Depending on the patient's conditions and nutritional health status, the patient can receive total or partial parenteral nutrition in healthcare settings.
Market Trends and Drivers
Availability of Standardized and Commercial Parenteral Nutrition Solutions
- The increasing demand for personalized and commercial medicine in the healthcare industry is a growing trend addressed in recent years. The growing preference for standardized and commercial parenteral nutrition solutions gives a new shape to the parenteral nutrition market.
- Standardized parenteral nutrition products are convenient and flexible for healthcare services it can be given to patients without compounding in-house. Standardized and commercial parenteral nutrition products can be sourced as institution-specific standardized formulations, patient-specific customized, or commercially available products. The demand for standardized and commercial parenteral nutrition has been increasing in recent years due to beneficiaries associated with the products. These solutions offer several advantages to healthcare organizations, including stability & compatibility and minimal manipulation.
Increasing Targeted Patient Population
- Parenteral nutrition treats and manages various chronic conditions, malnourished patient populations, and emergency medical conditions. Worldwide, the increasing patient population drives the demand for nutritional support in healthcare services such as hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. Globally, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is one of the major factors that drive the significant demand for hospitalization where patients demand nutritional support due to the increasing illness or inability to meet the nutritional demand. On another side, the increasing poverty led to various medical conditions and demand for parenteral conditions.
- Cancer is one of the leading causes of death accounted for at the global level. In 2020, more than 18 million cancer cases were registered worldwide. Among cancer patients, malnutrition is a common condition that requires external nutrition support. Around 1.8 million people with cancer die just due to malnutrition. The higher prevalence of malnutrition among cancer patients drives the parenteral nutrition market growth.
Industry Restraints
Complications Associated with Parenteral Nutrition
Parenteral nutrition is a complex procedure to feed the external nutritional support for the patients. Most hospitalized patients receive parenteral nutrition due to the hospital's associated malnutrition and medical condition. Both factors are challenging for parenteral nutrition delivery.
The most vital complication of parenteral nutrition support is the failure to achieve the desired goals due to inadequate monitoring. Due to the higher risk of complications associated with parenteral nutrition, it is given less prominence than enteral nutrition, which hampers the parenteral nutrition market growth.
The primary and major concerns related to parenteral nutrition are infection of the bloodstream from the atrophy of the digestive tract when it isn't being used and IV catheter.
Vendor Landscape
Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter, Fresenius Kabi, JW Pharmaceutical, and Kelun Pharmaceuticals are some of the leading players in the parenteral nutrition market.
These companies account for the higher market share and show high industry penetration by offering advanced and quality solutions. On the other hand, emerging industry players and new start-ups are trying to achieve a solid customer base and market expansion.
The presence of emerging industry players positively influences the competition in the global parenteral nutrition market. The primary competition among the industry players accounted due to new product launches, emerging, and gold standard formulations.
Key Company Profiles
- Baxter
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Fresenius Kabi
- JW Pharmaceuticals
- Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceuticals
Other Prominent Vendors
- Aculife
- Albert David
- Amanta Healthcare
- American Reagent
- BML PARENTERAL DRUGS
- Caritas Healthcare
- Eurofarma
- EuroLife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
- Farmoterapica
- Grifol
- ICU Medical
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical
- Soleo Health
- REVIV
- Pfizer
- Vifor Pharma
Key Questions Answered
1. How big is the parenteral nutrition market?
2. What is the growth rate of the global parenteral nutrition market?
3. Which region holds the most prominent global parenteral nutrition market share?
4. Who are the key players in the global parenteral nutrition market?
5. What are the key driving factors for the growth of the parenteral nutrition market?
Report Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|289
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$7.18 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$10.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market by Nutrients
4.3.2 Market by Indication
4.3.3 Market by Patient Group
4.3.4 Market by End-Users
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Economic Impact of Malnutrition & Growth of Parenteral Nutrition
8 Premium Insights
8.1 Overview
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Advances in Trace Elements for Parenteral Nutrition
9.2 Availability of Standardized and Commercial Parenteral Nutrition Solutions
9.3 Growth in Preference for Home Parenteral Nutrition
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders
10.2 Increasing Prevalence of Malnutrition
10.3 Increasing Target Patient Population
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Parenteral Nutrition Challenges in Preterm Infants and Children
11.2 Availability of Alternative Nutrition Care Methods
11.3 Complications Associated with Parenteral Nutrition
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.1.1 Nutrients Insights
12.1.2 Patient Group Insights
12.1.3 Indication Insights
12.1.4 End-Users Insights
12.1.5 Geography Insights
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 Nutrients
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Macronutrients
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Automated Compounds
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography
13.5 Micronutrients
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Market by Geography
14 Indication
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Short-Term
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 Long-Term
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
15 Patient Group
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.1 Pediatric
15.1.1 Market Overview
15.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.1.3 Market by Geography
15.2 Adult
15.2.1 Market Overview
15.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.2.3 Market by Geography
16 End-Users
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Hospitals
16.3.1 Market Overview
16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.3 Market by Geography
16.4 Ambulatory Care Settings
16.4.1 Market Overview
16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.3 Market by Geography
16.5 Others
16.5.1 Market Overview
16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.5.3 Market by Geography
17 Geography
18 North America
19 APAC
20 Europe
21 Latin America
22 Middle East & Africa
23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
23.2 Market Share Analysis
24 Key Company Profiles
25 Other Prominent Vendors
26 Report Summary
27 Quantitative Summary
28 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/71b9p5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment