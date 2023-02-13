Axogen, Inc. Appoints Jens Schroeder Kemp as Chief Marketing Officer

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, today announced the appointment of Jens Schroeder Kemp to the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer. Kemp brings more than 20 years of strategic marketing, sales, and business development experience in high-growing medical technology. As a member of the Axogen executive leadership team, Kemp will report directly to Karen Zaderej, Chairman, CEO and President, and will oversee the development and execution of the company’s marketing strategies.



“I am thrilled to welcome Jens to Axogen. His extensive strategic marketing experience and track record of growth is an ideal addition to our team,” commented Ms. Zaderej. “We look forward to leveraging his experience combined with the magnitude and strength of our clinical portfolio to drive increased surgeon adoption and support continued innovation of our nerve repair solutions.”

Mr. Kemp most recently served as Vice President of Marketing for Ambu Inc, where he led Ambu’s marketing efforts to create the single use endoscopy market across multiple clinical applications. Following Ambu’s acquisition of King Systems in 2012, Mr. Kemp developed and scaled the US marketing function with new capabilities in health economics and market access, market development and digital marketing. Across more than 15 years at Ambu, he had multiple roles in business development and marketing, and served as a member of the Global Management Team. Prior to Ambu, Mr. Kemp was a management consultant at PERA (Production and Engineering Research Association), where his role included sales, marketing, and innovation strategies for medical device and renewable energy products. Previously, he was co-founder of an artificial intelligence decision support software company Mindgroup ApS.

“I am very pleased to be joining Axogen at this exciting time,” said Mr. Kemp. “Axogen’s portfolio offers clinical benefits to patients and healthcare providers, and I look forward to engaging with surgeons as we continue to innovate and change the standard of care for patients with nerve injuries.”

Mr. Kemp has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and a master’s degree in international marketing and management, both from Copenhagen Business School.

About Axogen

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven, and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard Nerve Connector®, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard Nerve Protector®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard Nerve Cap®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea, and several other countries.

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results based on various assumptions and management's estimates of trends and economic factors in the markets in which we are active, as well as our business plans. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “continue,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “goals,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include (1) leveraging Mr. Kemp’s experience combined with the magnitude and strength of our clinical portfolio to drive increased surgeon adoption and support continued innovation of our nerve repair solution, and (2) Mr. Kemp’s ability to engage with surgeons as the company continues to innovate and change the standard of care for patients with nerve injuries. Actual results or events could differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, statements related to the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including but not limited to global supply chain issues, hospital staffing challenges and its impact on our business, recessionary pressures, inflation, interest rate increases, market awareness and adoption of our products, anticipated capital requirements, including the potential of future financings, data validation, expected clinical study enrollment, timing and outcomes, our visibility at and sponsorship of conferences and our educational events, regulatory process and approvals, legislative, regulatory, political, geopolitical, and economic developments, as well as those risk factors described under Part I, Item 1A., “Risk Factors,” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements are representative only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law, we assume no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Axogen, Inc.

Ed Joyce, Director, Investor Relations

ejoyce@axogeninc.com



