Bio-Waste Shredder Growth in Europe will be Fueled by Innovative Product Offerings from Manufacturers, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Europe bio-waste shredder market is estimated at US$ 139 Million in 2023 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.



Demand of waste shredders in Europe has significantly expanded in various industries. Statistics show that nearly 46% of Europe's garbage is recycled each year. Due to the region's rapid industrialization, more than 500 kg of regular municipal waste was produced in the historical year 2020. Additionally, Europe is a region that is known for its stable sustainable development, and has very effective waste management systems that take into account and consider every feasible method to reduce pollution.

The informative campaigns and stringent regulations for managing biological debris and garbage in the region has particularly encouraged the use of bio-waste shredders in garbage disposal processes. Additionally, increasing hygiene and health consciousness among the regional population is encouraging the segregation and shredding of wastes according to their categories. Agricultural bio-waste is consequently, segregated and shredded to catalyse composting. Home based food waste and medical waste is also shredded either to boost upcycling or to minimize the contamination, respectively.

Bio-waste shredder’s manufacturers are incorporating innovative technologies such as self-sterilization and metal detection systems in their products to attract customer’s attention. However, rising advancements will proportionally increase the product cost which can be a major challenge for the growth of market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Europe bio-waste shedder market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 4.3% and be valued at US$ 212 Million by 2033.

The market witnessed a 3.5% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022.

Under the shredding capacity segment, upto 25 kg/hr dominates the market and is valued at US$ 65.3 Million in 2023.

Germany dominated the market with 25% market share in 2023.

Based on country, demand for bio-waste shredder is expected to increase at CAGRs of 3.1% & 4.3% respectively, in UK & France.

Market Development

The bio-waste shredder market is slightly fragmented with the presence of regional as well as international players and distributors. New entrants in the market are investing in research and development of new technologies to mark their market presence whereas the key players are adopting inorganic strategies such as mergers, acquisitions and partnerships to expand their customer base and product portfolio. Both emerging and developed manufacturers are adopting in-house manufacturing of whole machines to waive off their international import costs.

Key Companies Profiled

UNTHA shredding technology GmbH

Filamaker

Shredding Systems, Inc.

Gient Heating Industry Co., Ltd

ANDRITZ

Doppstadt Group

VERTISA CORPORATION

Sulzer Ltd

DONASONIC

Menart

The key market players are incorporating advanced technologies in their products to attract customer’s attention. Partnerships with government and non-government waste management agencies as a part of inorganic strategy to expand their reach is adopted by most of the market players. Moreover, manufacturers are also using innovative marketing plans such as investments on brand websites and public awareness campaigns to promote their offered products.

• In October 2022, UNTHA group an international shredding machine manufacturer acquired Aigner Stahlbau Verkehrstechnik GmbH to expand its supply channels and market presence.

Segmentation of Bio-Waste Shredder Industry Research

By Shredding Capacity : Up to 25 Kg/Hr Up to 50 Kg/Hr Up to 100 Kg/Hr Up to 200 Kg/Hr More than 200 Kg/Hr





By Operation : Fully Automatic Semi-Automatic





By Country : Germany France UK BENELUX Nordics Italy Spain Rest of Europe



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bio-waste shredder market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights into the shredding capacity (up to 25 kgs/hr, up to 50 kg/hr, up to 100 kg/hr, up to 200 kg/hr, more than 200 kg/hr) and operation (semi-automatic and fully automatic) across major countries of Europe (Germany, France, UK, BENELUX, Nordics, Italy, Spain, rest of Europe).

