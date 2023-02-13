The Current State of the Internet of Things 2023 - Continuity and Change, Commonalities, and Fragmentation

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Current State of the Internet of Things - Continuity and Change, Commonalities, and Fragmentation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this second annual IoT user survey, we begin to gain a longitudinal understanding of continuity and change.
A total of 606 respondents participated in the survey conducted in Q3 2022, with IT and Business Decision makers responsible for Respondents representing a range of industries, organization sizes, and global regions.
The results provide a glimpse of enterprise decision processes, including:
- How they rank challenges and priorities;
- What infrastructure options they are using and planning to add;
- What questions and characteristics they look for in decision-making;
- The approximate ranking of spending on components;
- And growth expectations.
By many measurements, the results of the 2022 survey reveal the persistence of common challenges and business objectives across industry verticals and geographies.
Security and data protection remain the top challenge to implementation, while new items emerged, such as environmental, social, and governance (ESG).
Some notable changes are observable in the industry outliers and regional groupings in question regarding the perceived benefits of IoT, wireless connectivity, data volumes, and applications. Regional differences are stark in predicting a possible recession. The fears are most pronounced in Europe. While inflation and supply chain issues may be subsiding, 51% of global respondents expect growth next year. The unique experiences of 2022 result in rising concerns about long lead times, hiring and retaining talent, and in the importance attached to finding new monetization streams.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Findings
- Important Findings
2. Research Objectives and Methodology
- Respondent Profile
3. Decision Makers and Objectives
- IT Department Drives Decisions, Some Sectors More Top Down
- Slight Changes in Business Priorities and Objectives
4. IoT Adoption and Challenges
- Little Change in IoT Adoption
- The Tactical IoT Issues Persist and Are Most Challenging
5. Varying Benefits
- Expanding Universe of Benefits Propel Growth of IoT
- Regional Similarities and Differences in Benefits Experienced
6. Connectivity and Data
- Regional Differences in Wireless Connectivity
- Dealing with Significant Data Volumes
7. Regional Similarities and Industry Outliers by Application
- Regional Differences in Applications
- Heavy Usage Outliers
- Financial Services Sector Becoming Power Users
8. Spending And Recession Fears
- Investments Expectations Show Stability
- Recession Scenarios Show Disparate Regional Concerns
9. Last Word
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/as6gs0-current-state?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.