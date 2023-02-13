Global Hydrogen Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 761.3 Billion by 2040, Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global hydrogen demand is projected to increase significantly in the coming years, driven primarily by the growing use of renewable energy technologies and the increasing transition to a low-carbon economy. The International Energy Agency (IEA) suggests that in the Net Zero Scenario, low-emission hydrogen production accounts for around 95 Mt, more than half of production in the global hydrogen market by 2030.

Around two-thirds of the total demand is expected to be from the transport sector to power fuel cell vehicles, with the rest being used in industry for a range of applications, including refining and chemical production, as well as for electricity production and storage. The IEA has also suggested that global production of pure hydrogen will reach around 75 MtH2/yr by 2030, and an additional 45 MtH2/yr as part of a mix of gases, representing 3% of global final energy demand. These figures are similar to the annual energy consumption of Germany.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/hydrogen-market

Hydrogen is a versatile energy carrier, but not an energy source itself. Therefore, it must be produced from other sources such as hydrocarbon fuels. Three basic technologies are currently used to produce hydrogen gas: steam reforming, partial oxidation, and autothermal reforming.

Current Scenario of Global Hydrogen Market

At present, the majority of produced hydrogen is used in the refining and chemical sectors, accounting for 6% of global natural gas use and 2% of coal consumption. This is also responsible for 830 MtCO2 of annual CO 2 emissions. To meet the rising demand for hydrogen in the future, significant investments into production and distribution infrastructure will be necessary. Australia has already committed over $300 million to develop a hydrogen industry, while countries in Europe and the United States have adopted their own strategies to develop the necessary infrastructure for a hydrogen economy.

In short, global hydrogen market demand is projected to increase significantly in the coming years due to the growth of renewable energy technologies and the increasing transition to low-carbon economies. This increased demand will require significant investments in production and distribution infrastructure in order to meet the needs of the market.

Global Production of Hydrogen Market to Surpass 252,597.4 Tons by 2040, Says Astute Analytica

Research at Astute Analytica forecasts that global hydrogen production will surpass 252,597.4 tons by 2040. This is an increase from the estimated 75 MtH2/yr produced in 2020 as pure hydrogen and an additional 45 MtH2/yr as part of a mix of gases. The report also estimates that electrolyser capacity could reach 134-240 GW by 2030 with the realization of all the projects in the pipeline. This is double the expectations from last year and electrolyser manufacturing capacity has already doubled since last year, reaching nearly 8 GW per year.

The United States hydrogen market produces around 10 million metric tons of hydrogen annually, which is equivalent to 1% of U.S. energy consumption. In India, the Cabinet has recently approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission which aims to make India a Global Hub for production, utilization and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives.

This implies that hydrogen might become an increasingly important energy source in the future, particularly with respect to climate change objectives.

Recent Trends

According to the International Energy Agency's Net Zero by 2050: A Roadmap for the Global Energy Sector, global hydrogen use is expected to grow sixfold over the next 30 years. In 2021, the demand for hydrogen reached 94 million tonnes (Mt), which is higher than 2019 pre-pandemic levels. This demand contains energy equal to about 2.5% of global final energy consumption. Additionally, the global green hydrogen market size has grown to USD 3.2 billion this year, and is estimated to reach USD 4.21 billion in 2022.

The production of hydrogen from low-carbon energy sources, such as renewables and nuclear power, is still expensive, making it difficult for widespread adoption. Because of this, the development of hydrogen infrastructure is slow and holding back the hydrogen market’s growth. To increase the market’s potential, governments and businesses must invest in the necessary infrastructure to enable more efficient hydrogen production and distribution.

Innovations in the hydrogen economy space are also on the rise, with the Innovation Map providing a comprehensive overview of the top ten hydrogen economy trends and 20 promising startups. This includes the development of portable hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen storage, and hydrogen-powered vehicles. There is also increasing interest in using hydrogen for industrial purposes such as petrochemical production, steelmaking, and refining.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/hydrogen-market

Thermal Process is the Most Popular Technology in Hydrogen Market

According to Astute Analytica, thermal processes are a major technology used by key players in the hydrogen market. The most common of these is natural gas reforming, which uses high-temperature steam to extract hydrogen from methane-rich natural gas. In the United States, this process accounts for over half of the hydrogen produced annually.

The research also highlights the potential of thermochemical processes, such as pyrolysis, gasification, and hydrothermal liquefaction, to produce hydrogen. These processes use heat and chemical reactions to break down organic materials, creating a synthesis gas that can be used to produce hydrogen. The use of renewable energy sources such as biomass is one advantage of these processes, as well as the closed loop system that only consumes water and produces hydrogen and oxygen. In addition, these processes are relatively cost-effective and can be scaled up or down as needed.

However, the research also notes some drawbacks to thermochemical processes, including high capital costs, large energy inputs, and the potential for environmental harm from toxic byproduct release. The low energy efficiency of these processes is also a limiting factor, as a large amount of energy is required to produce a given amount of hydrogen.

North America to Garner a Significant Attention of Investors in Hydrogen Market

Recent research into North America's hydrogen industry reveals that Canada is one of the top ten worldwide hydrogen producers and a pioneer in novel hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. In the United States, almost all of the hydrogen produced is used for refining petroleum, treating metals, producing fertilizer, and processing foods. However, the region lags behind in green hydrogen production compared to blue hydrogen.

In Canada, the Hydrogen Strategy for Canada lays out an ambitious framework for actions that will cement hydrogen as a tool to achieve the country's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, and position the nation as a global, industrial leader of clean renewable fuels. Currently, the largest use for hydrogen in Canada is as a feedstock in emission-intensive industrial sectors, such as oil refining, ammonia production, methanol production, and steel production.

The International Energy Agency's report, The Future of Hydrogen, outlines key findings on the future of hydrogen use and production. According to their research, hydrogen market could play a pivotal role in the decarbonization of many industrial sectors, as well as in transport, heating, and electricity generation. The report finds that, if carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies are used in tandem with hydrogen, the potential for decarbonizing some of the world's most emissions-intensive industries is significant.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Air Liquide International S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Aquahydrex

Atawey

Claind

Cummins

Ergousp

Enapter AG

EvolOH, Inc.

Fuel Cell Energy

Green Hydrogen Systems

Heliogen

Hydrogenics

HyTech Power

Inox

ITM Power

Linde plc

McPhy Energy

Messer Group GmbH

NEL Hydrogen

Plug Power

PowerTap

Siemens AG

Showa Denko

Starfire Energy

Taiyo Nippon

Uniper

Verdagy

Weldstar, Inc.

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/hydrogen-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com