BrainsWay Announces Appointment of Ami Boehm as New Chairman

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced the appointment of Ami Boehm, as Chairman of the Board. David Zacut, M.D., co-founder of BrainsWay, who has held the role of Chairman since the Company’s inception, will now serve as a Director on the Board.

“It has been very satisfying to have supported BrainsWay’s evolution from a nascent R&D start-up to a world-class commercial company offering the industry’s leading TMS technology and solution,” stated Dr. Zacut. “After 19 intensive years, and with BrainsWay well-positioned for its next phase of growth, now is the right time for me to take a step back. I look forward to continuing to contribute as a Director on the Board as we endeavor to leverage the significant opportunities that lie ahead for BrainsWay in this dynamic and evolving sector.”

“BrainsWay has an innovative and differentiated solution to improve patient care in the underserved market for non-invasive treatment for various brain and central nervous disorders,” said Mr. Boehm. “I look forward to working together with BrainsWay’s world-class management team and Board to augment long-term shareholder value.”

Mr. Boehm is an experienced, accomplished, and well-respected leader in capital markets, investing, and advising in multiple global industries. From 2004 until 2022, he served as a partner at FIMI Opportunity Funds. As a partner at FIMI, Mr. Boehm sourced and led dozens of control equity investments, and led improvement processes of FIMI’s portfolio companies and strategic M&A activities of the portfolio companies in Israel, China, Europe, and the U.S. He has served on the Board of numerous public and private companies, including Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE and TASE listed), Gilat Satellite Networks, Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE listed), TAT Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE listed), Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE listed), Rekah Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (TASE listed), Novolog Ltd. (TASE listed), Hamlet, Ltd. (TASE listed), Galam Ltd, and Greenstream Ltd., where he worked closely with management teams across the continuum of business and corporate development activities. Mr. Boehm received a Master’s of Business Administration from Northwestern University and Tel-Aviv University, a Bachelor of Law from Tel-Aviv University, and a Bachelor of Economics from Tel-Aviv University.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

