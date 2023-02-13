Global Clean Beauty Market Report to 2028: Featuring Ilia Beauty, Ere Perez, RMS Beauty and NakedPoppy Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clean Beauty Market: Analysis By Product Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Cosmetics, Fragrances, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Speciality Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Online, and Others), By Region Size And Trends With Impact Of COVID-19 And Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clean beauty market was valued at US$7.22 billion in 2022. The market value is expected to reach US$14.36 billion by 2028.

Clean beauty means that the product is non-toxic, free of harmful ingredients, and has all the ingredients mentioned in the labeling. Clean beauty doesn't shy away from synthetic (or lab-created) ingredients - as long as those synthetic ingredients are safe.

Consumers are paying close attention to the ingredients in products, which is driving strong demand for clean beauty products. Over the past couple of years, consumers have spent more time focusing on skincare versus makeup which has driven increased awareness of ingredients in products.

The higher up on the clean spectrum, the higher the growth. Moreover, younger consumers are slightly more inclined to purchase only clean products. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 12% during the forecasted period of 2023-2028.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The global clean beauty market growth is predicted to be supported by numerous growth drivers such as surging gen Z and the millennial population, increasing social media users and digital ad spending, increasing consumer awareness, growing e-commerce, increasing disposable income, favorable government regulations and initiatives, and many other factors. The influence of social media on consumer purchasing behavior has been significant. Due to the ubiquitous social media advertising, people are better informed about ingredients and more driven to make environmentally friendly purchases. As a result, the market for clean beauty products has been expanding over the years.

Challenges: However, the market growth would be negatively impacted by various challenges such as the absence of a regulatory body or industry-wide standards, threats from counterfeit beauty products, etc.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as the growing integration of AR, VR, and AI in the beauty industry, product personalization, rising demand for eco-friendly products, search engine marketing, brand collaboration/ partnership, etc. AR and AI technologies are proving both popular and successful in the beauty industry because it can offer shoppers a personalized experience, which aims to make shopping much more targeted and easier for consumers. Whether it's through a skincare diagnostic selfie experience or a shade-matching try-on, AI and AR provide a wide range of solutions to fit in with the needs of a beauty brand and its customers.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to negative growth rates in the initial period, as there was a supply chain disruption that affected the production of clean beauty products. In the later period, people became more aware of clean beauty.

When the people's routines were put on hold, consumers started evaluating their lifestyle choices. The typical consumer began reading the fine print of the products they use, only to realize the damage such products have been causing.

Thus, owing to the increased level of awareness among consumers, the clean beauty market faced positive growth in the year 2021. In the post-COVID era, the e-commerce of clean beauty products is expected to increase significantly.

Competitive Landscape:

The global clean beauty market is fragmented. The key players in the global clean beauty market are:

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.

The Honest Company, Inc.

LVMH (Sephora)

Natura & Co (Avon Products, Inc.)

Credo Beauty

Orveon (BareMinerals)

Beautycounter

Ilia Beauty

Ere Perez

RMS Beauty

NakedPoppy

Some of the strategies among key players in the market are mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. For instance, in 2022, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. announced that the company had signed an agreement to acquire the TOM FORD brand.

On the other hand, in 2022, Keys Soulcare, an e.l.f. Beauty's brand announced that the company had introduced key Soulcare's First Daily Moisturizer with SPF30 to Protect Your Light.

Moreover, according to the Environmental Working Group (EWG) ranking, ELF is one of the best among the top-five mass beauty brands. ELF has the lowest percentage of products in the high-hazard area.

Whereas, according to Green, Clean, Responsible (GCR) beauty rankings, ELF uses 100% clean ingredients, and works on meeting Clean 2.0 standards. On the other hand, more than half of the product category in other companies like Maybelline and Cover Girl uses clean ingredients.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $14.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Clean Beauty: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Clean Beauty

2.1.2 Difference between Clean, Natural, and Organic Beauty

2.1.3 Properties of Clean Beauty Products

2.2 Clean Beauty Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Clean Beauty Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Clean Beauty Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Clean Beauty Market: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Clean Beauty Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Clean Beauty Market by Product Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Cosmetics, Fragrances, and Others)

3.1.4 Global Clean Beauty Market by Distribution Channel (Speciality Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Online, and Others)

3.1.5 Global Clean Beauty Market by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World)

3.2 Global Clean Beauty Market: Product Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Clean Beauty Market by Product Type: An Overview

3.2.2 Global Skin Care Clean Beauty Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Hair Care Clean Beauty Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Cosmetics Clean Beauty Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Fragrances Clean Beauty Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Others Clean Beauty Market by Value

3.3 Global Clean Beauty Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

3.3.1 Global Clean Beauty Market by Distribution Channel: An Overview

3.3.2 Global Specialty Stores Clean Beauty Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Clean Beauty Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Online Clean Beauty Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Others Clean Beauty Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Clean Beauty Market

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Clean Beauty Products

5.3 Post COVID-19 Impact on Global Clean Beauty Market



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Surging Gen Z and Millennial Population

6.1.2 Increasing Social Media Influence and Digital Ad Spending

6.1.3 Increasing Consumer Awareness towards Natural Products

6.1.4 Growing E-commerce

6.1.5 Increasing Disposable Income

6.1.6 Favorable Government Regulations and Initiatives

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Absence of a Regulatory Body or Industry-wide Standards

6.2.2 Threat From Counterfeit Beauty Products

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Growing Integration of AR, VR, and AI in Beauty Industry

6.3.2 Growing Product Innovations

6.3.3 Product Personalization

6.3.4 Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Products

6.3.5 Search Engine Marketing

6.3.6 Brand Collaboration/ Partnership

6.3.7 Increasing Focus on Sustainable Packaging

6.3.8 Blue Beauty

6.3.9 Increasing Demand for Cleanical Products



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Clean Beauty Market Players by GCR Beauty Rankings

7.2 Global Clean Beauty Market Players by EWG Rankings

7.3 Global Clean Beauty Market Players by Advertising Spend



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Net Sales by Product Category

8.1.3 Business Strategies

8.2 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Net Sales by Region

8.2.3 Business Strategies

8.3 The Honest Company, Inc.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Revenue by Product Category

8.3.3 Business Strategies

8.4 LVMH (Sephora)

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Revenue by Business Group

8.4.3 Business Strategies

8.5 Natura & Co (Avon Products, Inc.)

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Business Strategies

8.6 Credo Beauty

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Business Strategies

8.7 Orveon (BareMinerals)

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Business Strategies

8.8 Beautycounter

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Business Strategies

8.9 Ilia Beauty

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.9.2 Business Strategies

8.10 Ere Perez

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.11 RMS Beauty

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.12 NakedPoppy

8.12.1 Business Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qpmbpy-clean?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment