Robotic Process Automation Market Size worth USD 50.50 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at a CAGR of 20.3%

Pune, India, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The robotic process automation market size was valued USD 10.01 billion in 2022. The global market for robotic process automation is projected to grow from USD 13.86 billion in 2023 to USD 50.50 billion in 2030, at Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.3% during 2023 to 2030. RPA adoption is increasing across organizations of all sizes to generate greater Return on Investment (ROI) and boost productivity. Major market players are launching new Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions based on AI, machine learning, and cloud models to help meet the increasing demand, says Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled “Robotic Process Automation Market, 2023-2030."

COVID-19 Impact:

RPA Industry Saw 8.8% Growth during Pandemic Led by Increased Adoption across Healthcare

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the robotic process automation market growth during 2020 owing to increased adoption of RPA solutions across healthcare. According to Fortune Business Insights™, the market experienced 8.8% growth, or USD 5.06 billion in 2020. Vaccine manufacturing emerged as a major propeller for the RPA industry during the pandemic.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Market Segmentation:

By Component, Services Segment to Record Notable Growth through 2030

In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Among these, the services segment is anticipated to capture the largest share through 2030, led by growing adoption of RPA-as-a-service among enterprises. On the other hand, the software segment is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during 2022-2029 led by the rapid adoption of RPA across the manufacturing sector.

By Operation, Rule-Based Segment to Gain Traction during 2023-2030

Based on operation, the market is bifurcated into knowledge-based and rule-based. The rule-based segment is anticipated to capture the maximum market share owing to wide deployment among enterprises. Meanwhile, the knowledge-based segment will record the highest CAGR over 2023-2030 led by the growing adoption of automation.

By Application, Administration and Reporting Segment to Generate Robust Demand



By application, the market is segregated into analysis, data migration & capture extraction, administration and reporting, customer support, and others. Among these, the administration and reporting segment is slated to hold the dominant market share through 2030, owing to rapid and efficient adoption of automation for BFSI applications.

By Industry, BFSI Sector to Experience Rapid RPA Adoption during 2023-2030

According to industry, the market is segmented into retail, manufacturing & logistics industry, BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, hospitality, and others. The BFSI segment held maximum market share in 2022 and will continue to dominate the industry in the forthcoming years. Meanwhile, the healthcare segment is projected to rise at the fastest CAGR during 2023-2030.

Market Drivers & Restraints:

RPA Industry to Gain Traction Led by Increased Adoption of AI, Machine Learning, and Cloud

The market growth of robotic process automation will be primarily driven by the increased adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and cloud. More and more businesses are adopting RPA to automate business processes and handle the increasingly complex data. Companies are developing and deploying cloud and AI-based RPA solutions to automatically optimize businesses processes and workflows.

However, infrastructure and customization issues related to RPA could be a restraining factor for the market in the coming years.

Regional Insights:



North America to Dominate Market Share Backed by Growing Federal Funding

North America dominated the robotic process automation market share in 2022 with a revenue share worth USD 5.78 billion. The regional growth is influenced by growing federal investments to encourage private companies to deploy automated solutions to smoothen their workflow.

Asia Pacific is slated to be the fastest-growing region during 2023-2030 led by the increased adoption of RPA software across the automotive manufacturing sector. Meanwhile, the market in Europe will gain traction led by increasing adoption across the U.K., Germany, and Italy.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Adopt Various Growth & Expansion Strategies to Boost Market Presence

The global market is consolidated by the presence of major players, including Blue Prism Group Plc., Automation Anywhere Inc., and UiPath. These companies are adopting various strategies such as collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to gain a competitive advantage.

Key Industry Development:

November 2021: UiPath, Inc. introduced the new 2021.10 advanced RPA platform that allows customers to automate its business processes more effectively.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:



Automation Anywhere (U.S.)

Blue Prism Group PLC (U.K.)

UiPathInc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Nice Systems Ltd. (Israel)

WorkFusion, Inc. (U.S.)

Pegasystems, Inc. (U.S.)

OnviSource, Inc. (U.S.)

Salesforce (Servicetrace GmbH/Mulesoft, Inc.) (Germany)

Kryon Systems (U.S.)

Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Robotic Process Automation Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2022

Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Component (USD) Software Services By Operation (USD) Rule-based Knowledge-based By Application (USD) Administration and Reporting Customer Support Data Migration & Capture Extraction Analysis Others By Industry (USD) Retail Manufacturing BFSI Healthcare IT & Telecom Hospitality Others By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Component (USD) Software Services By Operation (USD) Rule-based Knowledge-based By Application (USD) Administration and Reporting Customer Support Data Migration & Capture Extraction Analysis Others By Industry (USD) Retail Manufacturing BFSI Healthcare IT & Telecom Hospitality Others By Country (USD) United States By Application Canada By Application Mexico By Application



TOC Continued.

