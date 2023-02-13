Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Report 2022 to 2027: Featuring Dexcom, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Medtronic and Novo Nordisk Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Diabetes Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital diabetes management market size reached US$ 8.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 29.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.64% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

ACON Laboratories Inc

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (PHC Holdings Corporation)

BectonDickinson and Company

Dexcom Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Medtronic plc

Novo Nordisk A/S

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Digital diabetes management refers to electronic medical solutions used for remote monitoring, analysis and management of patients with diabetes.

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder that leads to elevated blood sugar levels in the body. Digital diabetes management involves the use of software-based applications, platforms and devices, such as smart glucose meters, insulin pens, sensors, closed-loop systems and insulin patches.

These systems are used to manage blood glucose, pressure and cholesterol levels and effectively track and maintain the record of the patients. They also aid in improving healthcare processes, delay or prevent diabetes complications and minimize medical costs for the patients. As a result, they are widely used across at-home and self-care facilities, hospitals, clinics and research institutes.



Digital Diabetes Management Market Trends:



The increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Moreover, rising health consciousness among the masses is providing a thrust to the market growth. Patients suffering from diabetes related disorders and are widely adopting digital diabetes management solutions and advanced devices, such as smart insulin pens, that can record the amount of each dosage and transmit the related data.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and big data solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

These innovative systems are used by both patients and healthcare providers to receive customized and real-time updates regarding the hypoglycemic index of the patient. Solution providers are also designing user-friendly systems and wearable devices to facilitate self-monitoring of blood glucose levels.

Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures of the masses, along with rapid digitization of the medical industry, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global digital diabetes management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global digital diabetes management market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global digital diabetes management market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $8.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $29.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Digital Diabetes Management Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Smart Glucose Meter

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Smart Insulin Pumps

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Smart Insulin Pens

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Apps

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Device Type

7.1 Handheld Devices

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Wearable Devices

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cxp9yo-diabetes?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment