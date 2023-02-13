The Indigenous Economy of Tomorrow: AFOA Canada to Host More Than 1,100 Indigenous Professionals

OTTAWA, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomorrow begins AFOA Canada’s 21st National Conference, where over 1,100 Indigenous professionals, Indigenous leaders, and representatives of Corporate Canada will discuss the Indigenous Economy of Tomorrow. The event will be hosted at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa, Ont. from February 14-16, 2023.



“The Indigenous Economy of Tomorrow is about continually working towards social and economic equality for Indigenous peoples with broader Canadian society,” says Terry Goodtrack, President & CEO of AFOA Canada. “The plenaries focus on how Indigenous people can navigate the rapidly transforming economy and participate in economic growth that is still connected to community values.”

The National Conference will include two plenary events, with a grand entry, an address by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, Wednesday morning greetings by Chief Dylan Whiteduck of Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg, and Thursday morning greetings by President Cassidy Caron of the Métis National Council. The ceremonies for the MNP-AFOA Canada Indigenous Community Excellence Award, the Nutrien Indigenous Youth Financial Management Award, and the Indigenous Leadership award will take place throughout the event. The conference will end with a convocation of newly certified graduates from AFOA Canada’s Certified Programs.

AFOA Canada’s National Conference is the premiere event for the exchange of knowledge and information on Indigenous management, finance, and governance in Canada. It is an important venue where Indigenous financial professionals, Chief Administrators/Executive Officers, Program and Business Managers, Chiefs, Tribal Council members, government representatives and consultants working with Indigenous communities can get together to explore emerging strategies and tools to enhance finance, management and leadership in Indigenous communities and organizations.

About AFOA Canada

Entering its 24th year as an Indigenous Institution, AFOA Canada is the center for excellence and innovation in Indigenous management, finance, and governance. It is the only organization in Canada that focuses on the capacity development and day-to-day needs of those Indigenous professionals who are working in all areas of management, finance, band administration, leadership, and program management.

AFOA Canada’s premise is that one of the keys to successful self-determination, creating a better life for Canada’s Indigenous people and a better future for the next generation lies in improving the management skills of those responsible for the stewardship of Indigenous resources.

