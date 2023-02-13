Quark Launches New Partner Portal to Fuel Partner Ecosystem Growth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quark Software, the global provider of content automation, intelligence and design software, today announced the availability of the new Quark Partner Portal at the core of its partner ecosystem to increase collaboration and speed partner time-to-profitability.



A new self-service, simple to use engagement portal gives Quark partners the necessary marketing resources, training, and tools to support their content management solution selling capabilities, from designer to enterprise, with resources and incentives to drive additional revenue opportunities by addressing their customers’ content lifecycle management complexities.

“Our partner ecosystem is the cornerstone of our business, and we want to ensure they have the most comprehensive, high-quality services, support and software to expand their service capabilities and fuel new revenue opportunities,” said Alan Burnett, VP of Partners and Channels at Quark. “The Quark Partner Portal deepens our partner commitment and demonstrates our priority for growing our partner network. It is an easy to use, central location for them to access a complete set of resources to ensure their prospects and customers that they have the right technology solutions to solve any content lifecycle challenge. These multi-media tools are particularly beneficial to partners working with organizations in regulated industries that face pressure to deliver content fast and adhere to compliance and legal requirements.”

The Quark partner ecosystem plays a vital role in helping enterprises worldwide fuel their digital transformation, giving them access to the tools to address their content operations challenges and support software change across their organization. The Quark Partner Portal supercharges the partner investment by increasing the familiarity of the Quark content automation, intelligence and design portfolio solutions and allow partners to lock down new revenue streams through a combined content strategy.

The new Quark Partner Portal makes it easy for partners to:

Manage lead and deal registrations, including renewal visibility.

Download marketing collateral for optimal customer engagement.

Co-brand marketing assets for personalization to reuse with customers.

Execute dedicated campaigns to measure how customers interact and consume assets.

Gain access to sales and presales training to secure Quark product certification status.

Advance to ‘tier level’ status that result in financial and rebate benefits.

“The Quark Partner Portal will expedite our go-to-market and help convert opportunities to wins,” said Jamie Morisco, Director of Sales at Glemser Technologies. “The Portal positions us to quickly leverage valuable content, post to social, and increase the Glemser and Quark collaboration so we can reach our clients quicker and provide the content they are looking for.”

For decades, Quark has helped customers make their content work for them. This includes helping enterprises modernize their content ecosystems through the entire lifecycle – creation, collaboration, assembly, publishing and analysis – to support their business objectives. The company revolutionized the professional desktop publishing market with QuarkXPress and it continues to be used by thousands of independent, agency and inhouse creative professionals globally. Quark Publishing Platform (QPP) NextGen gives enterprises automated tools to manage each stage of the content lifecycle, including workflow management, content compliance, structured authoring, omnichannel publishing and analytics to determine content engagement and ROI of content strategies.

Additional Resources:

About Quark Software, Inc.

Quark knows content. The company revolutionized desktop publishing and today provides content automation, intelligence and design software for end-to-end content lifecycle management. Customers worldwide rely on Quark to modernize their content ecosystems so they can automate omnichannel publishing of mission-critical documents, analyze production and engagement insights for the greatest return on their content investments, and create complex print and digital layouts. Quark is backed by Parallax Capital Partners and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with offices in the United Kingdom, Ireland and India. Quark. Brilliant content that works. For more information, visit www.quark.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

Lisa Williams

Corporate Communications, Quark

lwilliams@quark.com

339.788.0067