Dental Endoscopes Market is Predicted to Garner a Revenue of USD 1,200.00 Million by Growing with a CAGR of 11.7% During 2022-2028; Growing Demand for Advanced Dental Diagnosis and Therapy Evaluation to Accelerate Market Growth – SkyQuest

Westford, USA, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dental endoscopes market in the North America region to gain the highest market share during the projected time frame. On the basis of the rising aging population and the rising frequency of dental implants, the market is anticipated to experience notable expansion. The increasing senior population in the area who is generally more prone to acquire dental problems and oral diseases is thought to be one of the main development drivers.

SkyQuest’s latest insights show that there were roughly 21 million seniors in North America in 2019 and owing to major shift in lifestyle, the young population of the area will also need necessary dental care as observed, 63.0% of adults in the region over the age of 18 saw dentists in 2020.

Prominent Players in Dental Endoscopes Market

Envista Holdings Corporation

PLANMECA OY.

ACTEON Group

DENTSPLY Sirona

Carestream Dental

VATECH Co. Ltd.

Owandy Radiology

DURR DENTAL SE

Midmark Corporation

Genoray Co. Ltd.

Asahi Roentgen Co. Ltd.

PreXion, Inc.

Cefla Medical Equipment

Apteryx Imaging

Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Align Technology Inc.

Increasing Technological Advancements in the Field of Dental imaging Technologies to Drive the Market Growth

The dental endoscopes market is estimated to grow on account of the increasing advancements in the field of dental imaging. Among the main factors driving market growth include growing focus on imaging techniques for the cure of different oral diseases, an increase in the prevalence of dental diseases, rising aging population, growing demand for precision and effectiveness in medical treatments, and an increase in imaging technology research. Further, the increasing investment in research and development for medical advancements is predicted to boost market growth. SkyQuest noted that the U.S. spends around 5.1 cents of each health dollar on research and development to prevent, mitigate, and treat disease and disability. In addition to this, traditional dental endoscopes were expensive and difficult to operate. However, technical advancements in this field have led to the creation of small, light, convenient, and cost-effective devices.

Dental Clinics Segment to Witness Highest Market Growth Thanks to Growing Need for the Endoscopes in Clinics

Based on the end-user segment the global dental endoscopes market is segmented into hospitals and dental clinics. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the increasing demand for endoscopes in clinics. The need for dental endoscopes in dental clinics has grown as a result of a variety of causes, including the increase in patient awareness, the accessibility of government dental imaging technology, and the growing desire for precise and prompt patient diagnosis and treatment planning. Furthermore, the rising launch and opening of new dental clinics worldwide is predicted to boost segment growth over the upcoming years. SkyQuest observed that in India about 12,000 to 15,000 new practices begin operating nationwide each year.

Moreover, the market in North America region is anticipated to gain the biggest market share of 42.0% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the increasing prevalence of various dental diseases including caries, gingivitis, and periodontics in the region. SkyQuest found during a recent healthcare survey that in the United States, untreated tooth decay affects 26% of adults and gum disease is present in over half (46%) of all persons aged 30 or older; roughly 9% of adults have severe gum disease. Moreover, the rising awareness among people regarding oral health and increasing healthcare infrastructure in the region is predicted to propel the market over the upcoming years.

The Endodontics Segment to Gain the Highest Market Revenue Owing to the Increasing Need for Root Canal Treatment

The application segment of the global dental endoscopes market is bifurcated into orthodontics, endodontics, dental diagnosis, and implantology. Out of these, the endodontics segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the increasing need for root canal treatment which is more often being performed by endodontics. SkyQuest found that every day, more than 41,000 root canal procedures are carried out, and an endodontist does roughly 25 RCTs per week in India. Additionally, the rising investment by endodontics in private practices is estimated to boost the demand for endoscopes and which in turn is estimated to boost the segment growth over the years.

Besides that, the market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to gain a notable market share during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be ascribed to the increasing oral awareness and rising dental tourism in the region. Moreover, the significant presence of trained and experienced professionals and availability of cost-effective, pocket-friendly treatment in the region’s leading countries such as China and India is estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. SkyQuest noted that dental treatment in India cost an Individual around USD 20 ~ 50 while the same treatment cost over USD 300~500 in the USA and Europe.

Key Developments in the Dental Endoscopes Market

Bruush Oral Care Inc., a direct-to-consumer market leader in the oral care industry, completed the previously announced private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of around $3 million after the completion of a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors.

DeVA-1 Dental Vision Assistant is a complete micro-endoscope system that allows periodontists, dentists, and dental hygienists to see thoroughly into the gingival pocket without surgical intervention, bringing sight to blind procedures, according to a January 2019 announcement from OraVu, a manufacturer of dental endoscopy solutions.

A deal to sell the majority of Paradigm Oral Health, a leading platform for oral surgery and digital dentistry, has been reached by BlackRock Long Term Private Capital ("LTPC") and InTandem Capital Partners. Additionally, LTPC will work with the Company's executive leadership team to assist with Paradigm's ongoing and prospective growth objectives.

A 3M company, 3M Oral Care, has unveiled the new 3M Filtek Matrix, a medical treatment that makes the placement of composites more reliable, less demanding for dentists, and more inexpensive for patients. Additionally, a patient-specific matrix is developed to enable the dentist to use 3M dental composites to apply it to the patient's teeth.

